Round Two of WHL Playoffs on Sale Now

April 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The opponent and dates are set for round two of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. The Calgary Hitmen will have home ice advantage for round two and will face the Lethbridge Hurricanes after sweeping the Saskatoon Blades 4-0 in round one.

Game Visitor Home Day Date Time

1 Lethbridge @ Calgary Thursday April 10 7:00 p.m. MT

2 Lethbridge @ Calgary Saturday April 12 6: 00 p.m. MT

3 Calgary @ Lethbridge Tuesday April 15 7:00 p.m. MT

4 Calgary @ Lethbridge Wednesday April 16 7:00 p.m. MT

5* Lethbridge @ Calgary Friday April 18 7:00 p.m. MT

6* Calgary @ Lethbridge Saturday April 19 7:00 p.m. MT

7* Lethbridge @ Calgary TBA TBA TBA

*If necessary

Tickets for round two presented by RAM are on sale now at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets. Game 1 is set for Thursday, April 10 at 7:00 p.m. MT with Game 2 on Saturday, April 12 at 6:00 p.m. MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

