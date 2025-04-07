Cougars vs. Winterhawks: Game 7 Preview: WHL Playoffs

April 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars will try to punch their ticket to the second round for the third straight season as they take on the Portland Winterhawks in Game 7. This marks the first Game 7 for the Cougars since 2002, and the first at CN Centre since 1998.

When: Monday, Apr 7

Puck Drop: 7:00 pm

Series: Series Tied 3-3

Watch: Victory+

Listen: 94.3 The Goat

The Series So Far...

Game 1: The Cougars sparked an incredible third period comeback and it led to 7-6 overtime victory.

Game 2 - The Winterhawks used two power-play goals to help propel them to a 5-2 win to tie the series

Game 3 -The Winterhawks came out to a hot start and didn't look back, doubling Prince George 6-3.

Game 4 - The Cougars dropped a 5-4 double OT contest in what was a tremendous game in Portland.

Game 5 - The Cougars dragged the series back to Prince George with a convincing 7-2 win.

Game 6 - Riley Heidt's hat-trick helped the Cougars to a 4-1 win to force Game 7

Last Time Out...

Riley Heidt put the team on his back in Game 6, netting a hat-trick en route to a 4-1 win.

Josh Ravensbergen was terrific in goal, making 27 saves on 28 shots

Ben Riche scored his first goal of the series in Game 6

Lee Shurgot picked up two helpers in the win

Big Game Bauer..

He may have not had any points in the win in Game 6, but Bauer Dumanski's effort last night was a big reason why Prince George was successful. The 19-year-old veteran was named the third star in the win, blcking numerous shots and continuing to be an integral part of the Cougars penalty kill.

Heidt Mania Running Wild..

Since returning to the lineup after a Game 4 suspension, all Riley Heidt has done is score big goals. The Cougar captain and Minnestoa Wild prospect is fresh off a hat-trick performance in Game 6 and now owns eight points in five playoff games. Since being back in the lineup, Heidt has scored four times.

Matteo the Machine

It's been a series to remember for 19-year-old Matteo Danis. The veteran forward is currently tied for the scoring lead in the series, as he's netted five goals in five games. Danis got to five goals on the series with a two-goal performance in the Game 5 win. In two of the three Cougar wins of the series, Danis had a pair of two goal performances

On the Other Side...

Portland's offence continues to deliver and its been led by Diego Buttazzoni and Tyson Jugnauth. The tandem has combined for 21 points in the six games of the WHL Playoffs.

In his first WHL Playoffs, it hasn't taken long for Alex Weirmair to get adjusted. The Los Angeles, CA product owns five goals thus far in the series.

They Said It...

Head Coach Mark Lamb on Game 7...

"I've been in a lot of them, I've been on both sides, down 3-1 and up 3-1. Game 7's are exciting. Our dressing room is excited for this. This is where all your dreams are made."

Riley Heidt on Game 7...

"What more you could ask for? It comes down to a Game 7 in our barn. Ball is in our court, and we're going to try and get this thing done."

Where to Watch...

You can catch all Cougars Playoff Games for FREE on Victory+. All you have to do is download the app on your smartphone or Smart TV to enjoy the action.

