Game Day Hub: Round 1, Game 7 at Prince George

April 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







A winner will be decided tonight when the best-of-seven series between Prince George and Portland gets underway at 7:00 P.M. in the CN Centre. The Cougars have extended their season twice, and now both teams have their backs against the wall.

Puck Drop: 7:00 P.M.

Venue: CN Centre

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: Victory+

Follow Along: Box Score

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Series Schedule:

Game 1 - Portland (6) at Prince George (7) OT

Game 2 - Portland (5) at Prince George (2)

Game 3 - Prince George (3) at Portland (6)

Game 4 - Prince George (4) at Portland (5) 2OT

Game 5 - Prince George (7) at Portland (2)

Game 6 - Portland (1) at Prince George (4)

Game 7 - Monday, April 7 - @PG - 7:00 p.m.

Last time out

The Winterhawks dropped a tough Game 6 on Sunday night. They thought they had the game tied at two when Ryder Thompson's point shot beat Joshua Ravensbergen. However, after the officials huddled at center ice, they determined the goal was scored illegally. Prince George added two more markers, one into the empty net, to force the series to go the distance.

With the Hawks trailing by one and shorthanded, Max Pšenička got the puck to Alex Weiermair, who rushed up the ice with captain Kyle Chyzowski. Shortly after entering the offensive zone, Weiermair made a deft pass for Chyzowski to skate onto. The Surrey, British Columbia, native slid it five hole on Ravensbergen to tie the game. Portland led the league in shorthanded goals during the regular season, and converted down a skater for the first time in the series.

Tyson Jugnauth stands alone

Tyson Jugnauth's 13 points (2G, 11A) through six games in the series against Prince George is the most points by a defenseman in any playoff series in franchise history. Per team historian Andy Kemper, the previous record belonged to Jeff Finley, who scored 12 points (1G, 11A) in 1986-1987 vs. Kamloops in eight games (best-of-nine series).

WHL Humanitarian of the Year

The Western Hockey League announced Wednesday that Portland Winterhawks second-year forward Kyle McDonough was one of three Western Conference Finalists for the Humanitarian of the Year award.

Read more here!

WHL Western Conference All Stars

The Western Hockey League announced Tuesday the 2024-2025 Conference All-Star teams, naming Winterhawks forward Kyle Chyzowski and defenseman Tyson Jugnauth to the Western Conference First All-Star Team.

Read more here!

Watch with Us

The playoffs are an exciting time! What is better than watching with fellow Winterhawks fans and the Rosebuds? Come out to Grains of Wrath (230 NE 5th Avenue, Camas, WA 98607) at 7:00 P.M. and catch all the action and join in on the T.N.T. chant while enjoying great food and beverages!

Be sure to get there early as seats can fill up quickly!

Watch from home

There is a no-cost option available as the WHL Playoffs are available on Victory+ without geo-restrictions, giving fans the opportunity to follow their favorite teams and players on the road to the championship. With Victory+ offering a free, ad-supported streaming service, this ensures that the game is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are or what devices they use, including Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android and web browser.

Learn more at victoryplus.com/download

Victory+ has a home and away feed available. For Game 7 in Prince George, click on the Away Feed to hear Winterhawks broadcaster Nick Marek! Share the link with your family and friends!

The video feed will be live five minutes before puck drop. If you want to catch more of Nick's pre-game show, tune in on the Winterhawks App.

Western Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2025

