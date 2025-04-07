Kraken Prospect Catton Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week

April 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Spokane Chiefs Captain Berkly Catton has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, April 6, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This is the third time the Seattle Kraken prospect has won the weekly award, in addition to WHL Player of the Month recognition for February.

Catton paced all WHL skaters with two goals and eight assists for 10 points in three games as the Spokane Chiefs eliminated the Vancouver Giants in Round One of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

After being held off the scoresheet in Game 3, Catton bounced back with a key three-point performance in a 6-2 win over the Giants in Game 4 on April 3, 2025. With Vancouver leading 1-0 in the first period, Catton wove into the offensive zone before dropping a pass to Washington Capitals prospect Andrew Cristall to level the match. Spokane added another goal before getting a prime powerplay opportunity late in the period. Alternate captain Shea Van Olm won a board battle out to Catton, who quickly sauced the puck to a wide-open Cristall for his second goal of the period and the eventual game-winning goal. Catton capped off his night with some more sharp powerplay passing to help tee up Cristall's hat trick goal. He was named third star of the game with a trio of helpers to help Spokane take a 3-1 series lead.

But that paled in comparison to Catton's historic night in Game 5 on April 5, 2025. Catton erupted for two goals and five assists for seven points in a dominant 9-4 win. Vancouver opened the scoring once again, but Catton set up Cristall for yet another powerplay tally. The Giants reclaimed the lead before Catton tied the match for a second time with a screened wrister for his third goal of the playoffs. He followed it up with assists on all three of Shea Van Olm's goals, with the hat trick tally standing as the series-winner. Catton also added a primary assist on a Cristall insurance tally before sealing the night with an empty-net goal. Catton is the third player in modern WHL history to bag seven points in a single game in the WHL Playoffs, following Olen Zellweger (Kamloops Blazers, 2023) and Stephane Legault (Edmonton Oil Kings, 2013). The WHL record for single-game playoff points is eight.

Catton is ranked second in points among all WHL skaters with 14 (4G-10A), trailing only Medicine Hat's Gavin McKenna.

The 19-year-old has only been held pointless once in the 2025 postseason.

In addition to being named to the 2025 WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team, Catton is nominated for the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy for Most Sportsmanlike Player.

He was named the 37th captain in Chiefs history ahead of the 2024-25 regular season.

The Saskatoon, Sask. product finished third in the regular season scoring race with 109 points (38G-71A) in 57 games. He's the fifth player in franchise history to record back-to-back 100-plus point seasons after a breakout 116-point (54G-62A) campaign in 2023-24.

The Seattle Kraken selected the talented centreman eighth overall in the 2024 NHL Draft and signed him to a three-year entry-level contract over the summer.

On the international stage, Catton has competed for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, won gold at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he led all skaters with eight goals and two assists in five games, and earned bronze at the 2023 IIHF World U18 Championship and silver at the 2023 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

Catton and the Chiefs now await their second-round opponent, with the Everett/Seattle and Prince George/Portland series coming down to the wire.

Fans can stream the 2025 WHL Playoffs for free on Victory+.

2024-25 Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 23, 2024 : Roger McQueen, Brandon Wheat Kings

September 30, 2024 : Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

October 7, 2024 : Shea Van Olm, Spokane Chiefs

October 15, 2024 : Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants

October 21, 2024 : Ben Kindel, Calgary Hitmen

October 28, 2024 : Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

November 4, 2024 : Brady Birnie, Swift Current Broncos

November 11, 2024 : Koehn Ziemmer, Prince George Cougars (Los Angeles Kings)

November 18, 2024 : Tomas Mrsic, Prince Albert Raiders (St. Louis Blues)

November 25, 2024 : Andrew Cristall, Kelowna Rockets (Washington Capitals)

December 2, 2024 : Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 9, 2024 : Tyson Jugnauth, Portland Winterhawks (Seattle Kraken)

December 16, 2024 : Gracyn Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings (Florida Panthers)

December 23, 2024 : Rilen Kovacevic, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 30, 2024 : Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

January 6, 2025 : Evan Friesen, Wenatchee Wild

January 13, 2025 : Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)

January 20, 2025 : Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

January 27, 2025 : Quinn Mantei, Brandon Wheat Kings

February 3, 2025 : Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)

February 10, 2025 : Cole Reschny, Victoria Royals

February 18, 2025 : Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

February 24, 2025 : Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

March 3, 2025 : Teydon Trembecky, Victoria Royals

March 10, 2025 : Hunter Laing, Saskatoon Blades (Calgary Flames)

March 17, 2025 : Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

March 24, 2025 : Jackson Smith, Tri-City Americans

March 31, 2025 : Oasiz Wiesblatt, Medicine Hat Tigers

