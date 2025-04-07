Winterhawks Fall 4-1 in Tough Game 6

April 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Winterhawks battled hard in Game 6 in Prince George, but ultimately fell 4-1 as the Cougars forced a decisive Game 7 on Monday night. Riley Heidt scored a hat trick to lead Prince George, and Kyle Chyzowski netted the only goal for Portland, while shorthanded.

Round 1, Game 6: Prince George (4) vs. Portland (1)

SOG: PG (28) - POR (27)

PP: PG (0/2) - POR (0/2)

Saves: Ravensbergen (26/27) - Štěbeták (24/27)

COMPLETE BOX SCORE

SCORING:

PG - Riley Heidt (3) from Terik Parascak and Lee Shurgot

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (3) from Alex Weiermair and Max Pšenička (shorthanded)

PG - Riley Heidt (4) from Lee Shurgot

PG - Ben Riche (1) from Koehn Ziemmer

PG - Riley Heidt (5) from Borya Valis

GAME SUMMARY:

The best-of-seven series shifted back to British Columbia following three games in the Rose City. The CN Centre in Prince George was buzzing at the drop of the puck, and both teams came out aggressive. Joshua Ravensbergen and Ondřej Štěbeták were the stars of the opening 20 minutes. With the goaltenders turning aside everything sent their direction, the score remained 0-0 after 20 minutes for the first time in the series.

In the middle frame, the captains traded goals. As he did in Game 5 in Portland, Minnesota Wild prospect RIley Heidt started the scoring. He took a pass from Terik Parascak on the rush and beat Štěbeták low to the glove side. Then, with his team shorthanded, Kyle Chyzowski received a deft pass from Alex Weiermair before sliding the puck five-hole past Ravensbergen to tie the game. The Winterhawks led all WHL teams with 18 shorthanded goals during the regular season, and Chyzowski's four markers were tied for third amongst all skaters. Rookie import defenseman Max Pšenička picked up his fourth career playoff assist on the goal.

After 40 minutes of play, only two shots separated the teams, and both sides had stretches of play where they controlled momentum.

Heidt broke the deadlock with his second of the night when he banked it in off Štěbeták's left pad, which was off the post just enough.

The Winterhawks appeared to have tied the game when Ryder Thompson's point shot got through a Chyzowski screen in front. After initially being called a goal, the referees huddled at center ice, and determined the goal was scored illegally. The score remained 2-1 in favor of Prince George.

Ben Riche, a former Saskatoon Blades forward, converted on a two-on-one rush with a shot over the shoulder of Štěbeták. Ravensbergen made a key save just moments earlier in the shift.

Kyle Gustafson pulled Štěbeták for the extra attacker with 3:05 left and his team trailing by two, but Portland was unable to close the gap.

Heidt finished his hat trick when he hit the empty net with 1:08 to play.

UP NEXT:

The series will be decided in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday night at the CN Centre in Prince George at 7:00 P.M.

Join the Rosebuds, and other Winterhawks fans, at our official watch party, hosted by Grains of Wrath at 230 NE 5th Avenue, Camas, WA 98607. Make sure you arrive early as seats will fill up fast!

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.