Shea Busch Named WHL Rookie of the Week

April 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Silvertips forward Shea Busch has been named Western Hockey League Rookie of the Week for the week of Mar. 31.

Busch, an '07-born North Vancouver, B.C. native, recorded four goals and an assist over three playoff games in the Western Conference Quarterfinal against the Seattle Thunderbirds. His most recent performance featured two powerplay goals in Game Five at Angel of the Winds Arena, for which he was recognized as Third Star of the game.

Busch leads all rookies in postseason scoring with seven total points through five games played. He has a seven-game point streak active dating back to the regular season.

A Penn State University commit, Shea Busch is eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft and is ranked 169th-overall by NHL Central Scouting.

