11 New Prospects Join the Winterhawks Family
May 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
On Thursday, the Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club was proud to select 11 players between the WHL U.S. Priority and Prospects Drafts.
Get to know the new prospects as the Hockey Operations Staff welcome each player:
U.S. Priority Draft - Round 1 - Pick 18 - Maverick McKinnon, F
U.S. Priority Draft - Round 2 - Pick 30 - Gavin Godbout, D
WHL Prospects Draft - Round 3 - Pick 49 - Trevor Toyne, F
WHL Prospects Draft - Round 3 - Pick 66 - Crew Schimnowski, F
WHL Prospects Draft - Round 4 - Pick 81 - Kohen Ruedig, D
WHL Prospects Draft - Round 5 - Pick 104 - Jaxon Jaffray, F
WHL Prospects Draft - Round 6 - Pick 130 - Cooper Dryden, G
WHL Prospects Draft - Round 8 - Pick 173 - Alan Han, F
WHL Prospects Draft - Round 9 - Pick 196 - Kane Tomsic, D
WHL Prospects Draft - Round 10 - Pick 219 - Stellan Gasseau, F
WHL Prospects Draft - Round 11 - Pick 242 - Cam Young-Thompson, F
