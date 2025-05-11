Chiefs Look to Bounce Back in Game 2 of WHL Championship Sunday

May 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Spokane Chiefs look to bounce back against the Medicine Hat Tigers in Game 2 of the WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien Sunday night. The Tigers jumped out to a 1-0 series lead with a 4-1 win over the Chiefs Friday night, despite the Chiefs out-shooting the Tigers and out-possessing the puck. Captain Berkly Catton scored Spokane's lone goal - his 37th point of the playoffs - and extended his point streak to 13 games. After Sunday's Game 2 match-up, the series will head to Spokane for Games 3 (Tuesday, May 13) and 4 (Wednesday, May 14), as well as a potential Game 5 on Friday, May 16.

LOCATION: Co-op Place

TIME: 6:00 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo







