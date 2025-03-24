March 24 - Canes Chatter

PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes open the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Stringam Law with Games 1 & 2 on Friday, March 28th at 7:00pm and Saturday, March 29th at 6:00pm as they face Roger McQueen and the Brandon Wheat Kings in the first-round. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://bit.ly/4kBu3vE.

Game 5 & 7 Party Deck Auction: The Hurricanes are holding an online auction for their Playoff Party Deck for each home game during the first-round which will include 40 tickets for the game. Fans can bid for Game 5 and 7 - the winner of both will not be charged until the game is required. Bidding is open until Monday, March 24th at 7:00pm. Bid online: https://www.32auctions.com/playoffdeck.

Playoff Tickets: Individual game tickets for Games 1 & 2 for the first-round of the WHL Playoffs are available NOW! Pricing for Round 1 playoff tickets are $26.00 for Adults (18+) and $15.00 for Youth (3-17). Tickets can be purchased by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328), by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

Game 1 Tailgate Party: The 'Canes will be holding a tailgate party starting at 5:00pm prior to Game 1 of the WHL Playoffs on Friday, March 28th on the VisitLethbridge.com Arena NE Plaza. Browns Socialhouse will be offering burgers, chips and water by donation with proceeds benefiting the United Way in Lethbridge. There will also be a beer garden for patrons 18+ while 106.7 Rock will be on location to providing music.

Victory+ Streaming: The Western Hockey League has announced a new streaming partnership with Victory+ for the 2025 WHL Playoffs and beyond. Fans can watch all post-season games in the WHL for FREE by downloading the Victory+ App on your SmartTV, handheld device or by going online to www.victoryplus.com.

Fans who purchased 'All-Access' packages for CHLTV will still be able to use those accounts to watch the WHL post-season.

2025-2026 Season Tickets: Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 season are now available with Loyalty Pricing in effect until July 2nd, 2025. Adult Tickets starting at $598, Senior Tickets (65+) starting at $508 and Youth Tickets (3-17) starting at $400. Fans will not be charged until June 1st, 2025. Sign up or renew Season Tickets by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre or by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328).

Home Away From Home: The 'Canes will visit the Brandon Wheat Kings on Tuesday, April 1st and Wednesday, April 2nd at 6:00pm MT for Games 3 & 4 of their first-round playoff series. Browns Socialhouse will continue to be the Official Home Away From Home during the 2025 WHL Playoffs! Watch the game at both Browns Socialhouse locations in Lethbridge.

Big Ticket Problem Raffle: The 'Canes are hosting the Big Ticket Problem Raffle with the grand prize of two tickets to see Morgan Wallen live in Edmonton at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday, September 12th, 2025! Additional prizes of one Lethbridge Hurricanes 2025-2026 Season Ticket and a third prize of one Lethbridge Hurricanes 18-game flex pack for the 2025-2026 season. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at Lethbridge Hurricanes home games until April 29th, 2025, or until they are sold out. Only 500 Tickets are available. Draw date will take place on April 30th, 2025. Card and cash will be accepted. Proceeds from the raffle will support the Hurricanes Education Fund. Tickets can be purchased at the Hurricanes Office during regular office hours - Monday to Friday from 9:00am to 4:30pm.

Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash: Celebrate your birthday with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash. You'll receive a birthday wish during the game and a Crumbl Cookie delivered to your seat! Find out more by calling 403-328-1986 or go online at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Friday, March 21st - vs. Edmonton Oil Kings (4-2 Win): The Hurricanes ended their home schedule of the 2024-2025 regular season on Friday with a 4-2 victory over the Edmonton Oil Kings at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Brayden Edwards scored twice while Kash Andresen and Leo Braillard scored the others in the win; Jackson Unger made 23-saves. Lethbridge ended the regular season with a 25-7-2-0 record at home on the year marking just the sixth time in team history they recorded 25-or-more home ice wins.

Saturday, March 22nd - at Medicine Hat Tigers (10-1 Loss): Lethbridge concluded the 2024-2025 regular season on Saturday with a 10-1 loss in Medicine Hat to the Tigers are Co-op Place. Jordan Gustafson scored the lone goal in the defeat. The Hurricanes ended the season with a 17-14-1-2 record on the road this season while posting a 12-3-1-1 record in their final 17 road games.

ON THE DOCKET

Friday, March 28th - GAME 1 - vs. Brandon Wheat Kings (7:00pm): The Hurricanes will open the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Stringam Law as they open their best-of-seven series against the Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. It will mark the fifth time in team history the 'Canes will play the Wheat Kings in the post-season. Lethbridge has posted an all-time 2-2 record in the previous four series, most recently defeating Brandon in five games in the second-round in 2018.

Saturday, March 29th - GAME 2 - vs. Brandon Wheat Kings (6:00pm): Lethbridge will face Brandon in Game 2 of their best-of-seven playoff series on Saturday at 6:00pm. The 'Canes have posted an all-time record of 17-23 record in 40 previous Game 2's in their playoff history. Lethbridge earned a come-from-behind 5-4 overtime victory over Brandon in their 2018 playoff series in Game 2.

