Blades Announce Round 1 Playoff Schedule Versus Hitmen

March 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The 2025 Western Hockey League (WHL) Playoffs presented by Nutrien are headed to the Bridge City next week!

The Saskatoon Blades are excited to announce the schedule for their Round 1 best-of-seven playoff series against the Calgary Hitmen. It's a matchup 25 years in the making. For the first time since 2000, the Blades and Hitmen lock horns in postseason action.

The series kicks off Friday, March 28 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary for Game 1. Game 2 is Sunday, March 30 at 2:00pm before the series shifts back to 'Toon Town. The Blades host Calgary for Game 3 on Tuesday, April 1 at SaskTel Centre, followed by Game 4 the following night. Puck drop is 7:00pm both nights.

The full Round 1 schedule is as follows:

Game 1 - Friday, March 28 - Saskatoon Blades at Calgary Hitmen - 7:00pm

Game 2 - Sunday, March 30 - Saskatoon Blades at Calgary Hitmen - 2:00pm

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 1 - Calgary Hitmen at Saskatoon Blades - 7:00pm

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 2 - Calgary Hitmen at Saskatoon Blades - 7:00pm

Game 5 - Friday, April 4 - Saskatoon Blades at Calgary Hitmen - 7:00pm [if necessary]

Game 6 - Sunday, April 5 - Calgary Hitmen at Saskatoon Blades - 4:00pm [if necessary]

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 8 - Saskatoon Blades at Calgary Hitmen - 7:00pm [if necessary]

Note: All games are available to fans for FREE on Victory+. To learn more about how to view, click HERE

Tickets for games 3 and 4 are available NOW! Purchase your tickets and get ready for more playoff magic at SaskTel Centre!

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.