Winterhawks Weekly: Portland Concludes Regular Season, Looks Ahead to Playoffs

March 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







With their playoff seeding officially locked up in the No. 5 overall seed in the Western Conference, the Portland Winterhawks finished their final weekend of the 2024-2025 regular season with a pair of contests against U.S. Division playoff teams.

Portland was competitive in both games but fell on Friday to Tri-City 4-2 and 5-4 in Seattle on Saturday. Head coach Kyle Gustafson was able to give players additional ice time and play in unique situations to help prepare for the first round matchup against Prince George presented by Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks.

Hot Hawks:

Josh Zakreski scored his 38th and 39th goals of the season in Saturday's finale against the Thunderbirds. The 19-year-old from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, set career highs in goals (39), power-play goals (13), assists (31), and points (70). He also picked up an assist in Friday's home game against Tri-City.

Seventeen-year-old defenseman Kayd Ruedig had a three-point weekend with three assists. The 5-foot-10, right-shot rookie recorded his second two-assist performance of the season.

Ryan Miller, a fellow 2007-born skater, scored in both games, giving him 16 goals in his second full season with the Winterhawks. A native of Medicine Hat, Alberta, Miller doubled his point production from 15 as a rookie to 31 as a second-year player.

Jordan Duguay, the team's second-round selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, was the only Portland player to appear in all 68 games in 2024-2025. Per team historian Andy Kemper, Duguay is only the sixth 16-year-old to play in every game in his first season and the first to do so in 18 years. The only others were Gary Nylund (1979-1980), Ken Yaremchuk (1980-1981), Peter Derksen (1980-1981), Rick Davidson (1983-1984), and Andrew Ference (1995-1996). He was also the recipient of the team's Rookie of the Year end-of-season award.

Play of the Week:

Diego Buttazzoni's shot gave WHL netminders trouble all season long, and Saturday at the accesso ShoWare Center showcased the pin-point accuracy the British Columbia native possesses. His 38th goal of the season came from a tight angle after he worked his way through the offensive zone, around multiple Thunderbird defenders, and up over the shoulder of signed Buffalo Sabres prospect Scott Ratzlaff.

2024-2025 Team Awards:

Before the game on Friday, the team announced their end-of-season awards and honored its 20-year-old players Tyson Jugnuath, Ryder Thompson, and Kyle Chyzowski.

Portland Winterhawks Booster Club Player of the Year - Kyle Chyzowski

Leading Scoring Award - Kyle Chyzowski

Rookie of the Year - Jordan Duguay

Scholastic Player of the Year - Cole Slobodian

Jann & Robert Boss Best Defensive Player Award - Tyson Jugnauth & Ryder Thompson

Sportsmanship & Ability Award - Alex Weiermair

Winterhawk Award - Ryder Thompson (First back-to-back-to-back winner in 49-year franchise history)

Most Valuable Player - Kyle Chyzowski

Victory+ Announced as new streaming partner starting with 2025 WHL Playoffs:

The WHL Playoffs will be available on Victory+ without geo-restrictions, giving fans the opportunity to follow their favorite teams and players on the road to the championship. With Victory+ offering a free, ad-supported streaming service, this ensures that the game is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are or what devices they use, including Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android and web browser.

Learn more at victoryplus.com/download.

Save the Dates - April 1 and April 2:

The Winterhawks will host Games 3 and 4 of the first round, presented by Werner Gourmet Meat Sticks, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at 7:00 p.m. against the No.4 seed Prince George Cougars. This is a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference Championship, where Josh Davies' double-overtime goal gave the Winterhawks a 4-2 series win.

Don't miss your chance to see playoff Hawkey in person!

PURCHASE TICKETS FOR TUESDAY, APRIL 1 - (GAME 3)

PURCHASE TICKETS FOR WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2 - (GAME 4)

The Week Ahead:

Portland departs for Prince George later this week in preparation for Game 1 of the best-of-seven series at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the CN Centre. Game 2 will also be at the home of the Cougars on Saturday, but an hour earlier. This will be the third playoff series between the two Western Conference rivals in the last four years. Three Hawks members have played in each series: Josh Zakreski, Ryder Thompson, and team captain Kyle Chyzowski.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.