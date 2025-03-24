Oil Kings Announce 2024/2025 Team Award Winners

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings handed out their team awards on Sunday, March 23 ahead of their game against the Red Deer Rebels to cap off the regular season.

A total of nine awards were handed out.

Most Valuable Player: Gracyn Sawchyn

In his first full season with the Oil Kings, Gracyn Sawchyn led the team in goals, assists, and points. His 1.33 points-per-game as an Edmonton Oil King are the second-most in franchise history. The Florida Panthers Product also hit 200 career points in the WHL on Sunday night with his assist on Ethan MacKenzie's goal.

Kristians Pelss Memorial Award: Josh Mori

Joining the team ahead of the 2024/2025 WHL season, Josh Mori fit right in with the Oil Kings, becoming a key cog on the blue line and setting career-highs in goals, assists, and points. He was also one of three Oil Kings to play in all 68 games this season.

Humanitarian of the Year: Marshall Finnie

Edmonton Oil Kings graduating forward Marshall Finnie has been a key member on and off the ice in his three-year tenure with the Oil Kings. The Lethbridge, Alta. product has been involved in numerous community events this season with the Oil Kings, and is always one of the first to put his hand up to participate. Wearing an 'A' this season as an Alternate Captain, Finnie's leadership qualities certainly have not gone unnoticed. Some of his community engagements have included being a Hockey Gives Blood Ambassador, participating in Red-In-Week, and attending local minor hockey practices.

Top Scorer Award: Gracyn Sawchyn

Flordia Panthers prospect Gracyn Sawchyn set career-highs in goals, assists, and points this season. He scored 30 goals, added 48 assists for 78 points. He's tallied 121 points during his 91 games with the Oil Kings.

Top Defenceman Award: Blake Fiddler

Second-year defender Blake Fiddler took huge strides this season with the Oil Kings. The 17-year-old has been recognized by NHL Central Scouting, being ranked 24th among North American Skaters. Fiddler also led all Oil Kings defenders in goals, and points with 10 and 33 respectively. He was also a relied upon to play tough minutes in all situations for the Oil Kings.

Top Rookie Award: Lukas Sawchyn

17-year-old Lukas Sawchyn burst onto the WHL scene this season for the Edmonton Oil Kings. Sawchyn scored 15 times and added 40 assists for 55 points, finishing third on the team in scoring. His 40 assists are the second-most by an Oil Kings rookie all-time, and his 55 points are tied for the second-most by an Oil Kings rookie.

Most Improved Player: Ethan MacKenzie

After battling injuries last season, Ethan MacKenzie had a career-year in 2024/2025. He scored five goals and added 27 assists, surpassing his totals from his first two WHL seasons combined. He was second among Oil Kings defenders in points this season.

Unsung Hero Award: Gavin Hodnett

Named the 16th Captain of the Oil Kings in October, Gavin Hodnett led by example for the Oil Kings. The 18-year-old set a new career-high in goals with 24 and was tasked with playing in all situations for the team.

Scholastic Player of the Year: Joe Iginla

In his first year in the WHL as a 16-year-old Joe Iginla was able to balance the rigors of his studies while also playing a high level of hockey with the Oil Kings.

