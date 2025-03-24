General Manager Jason Ripplinger Reflects on the Season

March 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, SK - The 2024-2025 regular season wrapped up on Saturday night with a win over the Swift Current Broncos. The Warriors finished with a regular season record of 15-45-6-2.

"At the end of the day, last year we won a championship and you can't take that away from the organization," said General Manager, Jason Ripplinger.

Early in October, following a memorable victory over the Everett Silvertips, the Warriors were struck by injuries. The team was without veteran players Rilen Kovacevic, Brayden Schuurman, and Ethan Semeniuk for extended stretches.

"For us as an organization, we didn't get off to a good start," said Ripplinger. "At that time, we felt it was time to start shopping our high-end guys around to see what value we could get so we could start this rebuild."

By the trade deadline in January, the Warriors acquired twenty draft picks and three prospects through the movement of nine players to recoup the assets used during last year's championship run.

Although the losses piled up, Ripplinger credits his coaching staff with keeping players involved and working hard to continue their development.

"We have talented players on our team, they just haven't reached that [full] talent yet," said Ripplinger. "Whether they're a year or two from it, I believe there are a lot of good players here."

"My job next year is to make sure we're a competitive team and a playoff team," Ripplinger said. "We've got a lot of assets and a lot of young players that we've drafted here in the past that are coming up and I really look forward to the future."

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.