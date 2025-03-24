WHL Awards Expansion Franchise to Penticton Vees, Launches Franchise Application Process for Chilliwack

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the awarding of an expansion franchise to the Penticton Vees for the 2025-26 WHL season along with the initiation of a franchise application process for the City of Chilliwack, to begin play in the 2026-27 WHL season.

Media events are scheduled in Penticton and Chilliwack. Full details can be found below.

"This is an exciting day, as the Western Hockey League takes its next step as the world's finest development league for junior hockey players," commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. "Communities within B.C. produce talented young players from thriving grassroots hockey programs and we're pleased to deliver WHL franchises to two important centres in the province - Penticton and Chilliwack. In each market the WHL operates in, we aim to serve as role models within the local hockey community, business community, and beyond. We look forward to the opportunity to continue these efforts in Penticton and Chilliwack."

Penticton possesses an incredibly rich hockey history, a strong commitment from its municipal government, outstanding facilities, community support, and is also home to high-performance competition, including the Canadian Sports School Hockey League (CSSHL) Championships.

"We're thrilled with the announcement that the Western Hockey League is bringing the top tier of junior hockey to Penticton," said Julius Bloomfield, Mayor of the City of Penticton. "Our community has a long, proud hockey tradition and this represents the next chapter in our story. The WHL will bring excitement, excellence and economic activity to our town and we can't wait for the first training camp to open."

Chilliwack is a longstanding outpost for junior hockey in the Lower Mainland. As a growing and thriving community with dedicated municipal government, Chilliwack will quickly establish itself as a pillar of strength in the WHL.

"Having the WHL select Chilliwack for expansion is exciting for our community," said Jason Lum, Acting Mayor of the City of Chilliwack. "The league has a strong track record of supporting youth programs and local charities while boosting the economy in its home cities. Along with the high calibre of play, the WHL also plays a crucial role in developing future NHL stars."

Hockey Canada has granted approval for the Penticton Vees to join the WHL and return to sanctioned hockey activities.

"Today's announcement is an exciting moment for hockey in British Columbia and Western Canada, and we are thrilled that fans in Penticton and Chilliwack will get to experience elite-level junior hockey in their communities," said Katherine Henderson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hockey Canada. "Providing Canadian athletes with premier development opportunities in our country is of the utmost importance to Hockey Canada and our Members, and we anticipate the WHL's expansion will have a positive impact on our efforts with BC Hockey to grow the game in a hockey system that prioritizes the safety and wellness of participants. We congratulate the WHL and the cities of Penticton and Chilliwack for their roles in ensuring the sport of hockey continues to thrive and unite communities across our country."

The expansion of the WHL to Penticton and Chilliwack will increase the WHL footprint to 24 member Clubs by 2026-27, including 18 throughout Western Canada and six in the Pacific Northwest United States.

"As we evaluate the everchanging landscape of hockey, this marks a critical opportunity for the WHL to invest in enhancing the WHL Player Experience across all 24 WHL markets," Near said. "The WHL remains committed to offering a world-class player experience for hockey's elite junior-aged players, and with that, we will continually raise our standards across the board to adapt to the changing landscape."

Strategically, these two key markets fit perfectly within the WHL's existing footprint in the Western Conference, particularly as it pertains to B.C.'s Lower Mainland, Okanagan, and South Thompson Valley regions. Penticton will join the WHL's B.C. Division and Western Conference for 2025-26.

Penticton, British Columbia (2025-26)

The WHL Penticton franchise will be owned and operated by Graham Fraser, who has been the majority owner of the BCHL's Penticton Vees since June 2008. Fraser will migrate the Vees franchise to the WHL.

Joining Fraser as partners are Winnipeg Jets forward and Ontario Hockey League alumnus Mark Scheifele, former New York Rangers goaltender Mike Richter, and prominent Penticton businessmen Joe Walters and Gord Kovacik.

"We are excited to welcome Graham Fraser and the entire Penticton Vees ownership group, along with Fred Harbinson, to the WHL," commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. "Following productive conversations with BC Hockey and Hockey Canada, we collectively agree that the repatriation of the Penticton Vees is good for the game of hockey in Canada."

Harbinson will serve as the President, General Manager, and Head Coach of the WHL's Penticton Vees.

The WHL's Penticton Vees franchise will join the B.C. Division in the Western Conference for the 2025-26 regular season.

"It's a very exciting time for our community and the Penticton Vees," Fraser said. "We feel the city and hockey team are ready to take the next step and join the WHL. With Fred Harbinson, Dean Clarke, and our staffs, we will be in a great place to have continued success. I would like to thank our ownership group of Mark Scheifele, Mike Richter, Joe Walters, and Gord Kovacik for their support in making this a reality."

The Penticton Vees will be bound by Hockey Canada's existing player transfer regulations as well as WHL regulations. The Vees will participate in the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft, which is scheduled for Wednesday, May 7. They will also participate in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, and 2025 CHL Import Draft. The Vees have begun recruiting a 15-player list, which will expand to the WHL standard 50-player list May 7.

"This is a monumental moment in our franchise's history, starting as an iconic senior team in the 1950s, to being a premier Junior 'A' team for the past 65 years," Harbinson said. "The move to the WHL is the next chapter in the legacy of hockey in Penticton. I look forward to this new challenge, while competing against the best players and coaches in junior hockey."

Penticton's South Okanagan Events Centre - a WHL-ready, multi-purpose facility that seats 5,000 - has been home to the Penticton Vees since 2008.

"Penticton's South Okanagan Events Centre is WHL ready and is one of the best amateur sports facilities in all of Western Canada," Near said. "It is only natural that this gem houses a franchise in the WHL. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to bring WHL hockey to Penticton for the 2025-26 WHL season."

Opened in 2008, the South Okanagan Events Centre is owned by the City of Penticton and managed by Oak View Group. The Okanagan's premier sports and entertainment venue, the South Okanagan Events Centre has played host to world-class concerts and events and houses the Okanagan Hockey School along with the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame.

The 95,000-square-foot facility includes three ice rinks, modern dressing rooms, food and beverage service, team merchandise store, and 27 luxury suites. The South Okanagan Events Centre is also connected to the 60,000-square-foot Penticton Trade and Convention Centre - one of the largest trade show and convention facilities in B.C.

The greater Penticton region is home to nearly 45,000 people. Penticton represents a natural, geographical rival for the WHL's Kelowna Rockets and Kamloops Blazers.

Chilliwack, British Columbia (2026-27)

The City of Chilliwack is home to the Chilliwack Coliseum - a WHL-ready, multi-purpose facility that seats 5,000. Opened in 2004, the Chilliwack Coliseum is owned and operated by the City of Chilliwack. The Chilliwack Coliseum has played host to world-class concerts and events, including trade shows and conventions.

The City of Chilliwack is set to invest $3.7 million in upgrades to the Chilliwack Coliseum prior to the arrival of a WHL franchise in 2026-27, including enhancements to the scoreboard, lighting system, NHL-standard boards, and more.

The 144,000-square-foot facility includes two NHL-sized ice rinks, modern dressing rooms, food and beverage service, team merchandise store, and 13 luxury suites.

Chilliwack has an estimated population over 107,000, with expectations for it to see the largest population growth in the Fraser Valley in the next five years. Chilliwack also represents a natural, geographical rival for the WHL's Vancouver Giants.

The WHL will immediately launch a franchise application process where interested parties will be invited to present a plan including a vision for hockey operations, community integration, and business operations, which will be evaluated by the WHL Commissioner and Executive Committee.

The WHL anticipates announcing the outcome of the franchise application process prior to the start of the 2025-26 WHL season, subject to the approval of the WHL Board of Governors.

