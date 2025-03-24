Jackson Smith named WHL Player of the Week

March 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - The Western Hockey League announced their weekly award winners for the final week of the regular season on Monday, and Americans defenseman Jackson Smith was named the league's Player of the Week.

Smith, from Calgary, Alberta, picked up four goals and two assists over the weekend to claim the honor.

Friday in Portland Smith scored the game's opening goal 17 minutes into the game before adding an assist on the eventual game-winning goal in the third period, helping the Americans to a 4-2 win over the Winterhawks.

The next night Smith scored two power play goals in the third period against the Spokane Chiefs, igniting the largest crowd of the season at the Toyota Center (5,775), but the Americans fell 4-3.

In the regular season finale on Sunday Smith scored a highlight reel goal against Seattle. Gathering the puck at the left point, Smith started to glide along the high slot before faking a shot and toe-dragging the puck around the poke check from a Thunderbirds defender. Smith then let a hard shot go from the right faceoff circle, beating Grayson Malinoski under the glove with his 11th goal of the year.

By suiting up for all three games over the weekend Smith became the lone member of the 2024-25 Americans roster to play in all 68 games. He ended the year with nine goals over his last 11 games. He finished his season with 54 points (11-43-54), leading all 2007-born defensemen in the WHL.

He was ranked ninth among North American skaters for the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft by NHL Central Scouting in their mid-term rankings released in January.

Smith looks to continue his hot hand into the playoffs as the Americans start their first-round series against the Victoria Royals on the road Friday night.

