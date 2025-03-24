Broncos Face Tigers in Eastern Conference Quarter-Finals
March 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos will open the 2025 WHL Playoffs Friday night up the road on Highway 1 as they will face the Medicine Hat Tigers in their Eastern Conference Quarter-Final.
The Broncos finished the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season 8th in the Eastern Conference with a 35-30-1-2 record, while the Tigers finished up the season as Eastern Conference Champions, clinching the title on Sunday night against the Calgary Hitmen and finishing with a 47-17-3-1 record.
Swift Current and Medicine Hat matched up in four games during the regular season with both clubs sporting a 2-2 record. Both winning at home and in their opponent's rinks.
Tickets are now available for purchase at scbroncos.com or by visiting the Stable during business hours. Stay tuned for further details as to this weekend's games in Medicine Hat.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2025
- Cougars, Winterhawks Set for WHL Playoffs Rematch in Round One - Prince George Cougars
- Jackson Smith named WHL Player of the Week - Tri-City Americans
- Top 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Smith Headlines Final 2024-25 Regular Season WHL Weekly Awards - WHL
- Chiefs Honor 2024-25 Award Winners in Pre-Game Ceremony Friday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Winterhawks Weekly: Portland Concludes Regular Season, Looks Ahead to Playoffs - Portland Winterhawks
- March 24 - Canes Chatter - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Hitmen to Face Saskatoon Blades in Round One of WHL Playoffs - Calgary Hitmen
- Blades Announce Round 1 Playoff Schedule Versus Hitmen - Saskatoon Blades
- General Manager Jason Ripplinger Reflects on the Season - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Announce 2024/2025 Team Award Winners - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Face Tigers in Eastern Conference Quarter-Finals - Swift Current Broncos
- WHL Awards Expansion Franchise to Penticton Vees, Launches Franchise Application Process for Chilliwack - WHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Swift Current Broncos Stories
- Broncos Face Tigers in Eastern Conference Quarter-Finals
- Broncos Close Regular Season Out In Moose Jaw
- Broncos Close out Regular Season in Moose Jaw
- Broncos Finish Regular Season Home Games With 5-3 Win Over Moose Jaw
- Broncos Close out Final Weekend of Regular Season against Moose Jaw