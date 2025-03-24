Broncos Face Tigers in Eastern Conference Quarter-Finals

March 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos will open the 2025 WHL Playoffs Friday night up the road on Highway 1 as they will face the Medicine Hat Tigers in their Eastern Conference Quarter-Final.

The Broncos finished the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season 8th in the Eastern Conference with a 35-30-1-2 record, while the Tigers finished up the season as Eastern Conference Champions, clinching the title on Sunday night against the Calgary Hitmen and finishing with a 47-17-3-1 record.

Swift Current and Medicine Hat matched up in four games during the regular season with both clubs sporting a 2-2 record. Both winning at home and in their opponent's rinks.

Tickets are now available for purchase at scbroncos.com or by visiting the Stable during business hours. Stay tuned for further details as to this weekend's games in Medicine Hat.

