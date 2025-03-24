Hitmen to Face Saskatoon Blades in Round One of WHL Playoffs
March 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Calgary Hitmen News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen announced today the opponent and dates for round one of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. Calgary has clinched home ice advantage for round one and will face the Saskatoon Blades.
Game Visitor Home Day Date Time
1 Saskatoon @ Calgary Friday March 28 7:00 p.m. MT
2 Saskatoon @ Calgary Sunday March 30 2: 00 p.m. MT
3 Calgary @ Saskatoon Tuesday April 1 7:00 p.m. MT
4 Calgary @ Saskatoon Wednesday April 2 7:00 p.m. MT
5* Saskatoon @ Calgary Friday April 4 7:00 p.m. MT
6* Calgary @ Saskatoon Sunday April 6 4:00 p.m. MT
7* Saskatoon @ Calgary Tuesday April 8 7:00 p.m. MT
*If necessary
Tickets for the first two home games of the best-of-seven opening round series presented by RAM are on sale now at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets. Game 1 is Friday, Mar. 28 at 7:00 p.m. with Game 2 on Sunday, Mar. 30 at 2:00 p.m.
