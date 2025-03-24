Chiefs Honor 2024-25 Award Winners in Pre-Game Ceremony Friday Night

March 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs named forward Berkly Catton and goaltender Dawson Cowan as their co-Players of the Year in an awards ceremony on Friday night prior to their regular season home finale versus the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Catton finished last weekend of the regular season with 38 goals, 71 assists and 109 points, his second straight campaign of more than 100 points. The 71 assists are the fourth most in a single season in franchise history and the highest amount since 1993-94.

Cowan's 34 wins are tops in the WHL, and tied for the sixth most in a single season in Spokane history. His four shutouts are tied for second in the league. Cowan finished the regular season with a 2.67 goals against average, which would be the tied for ninth-lowest amongst goaltenders who have played more than 50 games in a single season in franchise history.

The Chiefs also recognized Andrew Cristall for scoring his 400th career WHL point, accomplished at Victoria on Friday, March 7th in a 9-2 win. Cristall was acquired by Spokane in January and the 19-year-old has recorded 22 goals and 72 points in 29 games as a Chief. The Washington Capitals prospect scored 340 points with the Kelowna Rockets from 2021 to 2025. He is the first player in the WHL to hit the milestone since 2000 and he currently is tied for 28th all-time in league scoring.

Spokane's three overage players were acknowledged as well, including the John "Hitman" Hern Defenseman of the Year Brayden Crampton. Crampton has set career highs this season with 10 goals, 61 assists and 71 points. His 61 assists are fourth-most by a Spokane blueliner and his 71 points are seventh most in a single season. Crampton will finish his career as the ninth-highest-scoring defenseman in franchise history with 151 points in 247 career games.

Fellow 20-year-old Shea Van Olm was named the Chiefs Humanitarian of the Year for his community involvement and relationship with local media. Van Olm has also set career highs with 49 goals and 92 points in 66 games this season. The Calgary, Alberta native finished with 261 career games played between Edmonton, where he was a part of their 2022 Ed Chynoweth Cup Championship squad, Kamloops and Spokane. He also added 27 playoff games and four Memorial Cup games (Kamloops - 2023) to his resume.

Swedish import Rasmus Ekström, Spokane's third overage skater, recently appeared in his 100th career WHL game. Spokane's second round pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft scored 15 goals in his injury-shortened rookie season last year and was fourth on the team with 26 goals this year.

Other awards winners include Owen Martin who was named as the Terry Bartman Players' Player, an honor selected by his teammates. The 17-year-old Martin has 13 goals and 34 points in 39 games.

Owen Schoettler was named the Ken Rabel Most Sportsmanlike Player of the Year. A 17-year-old defenseman in his second season, Schottler has five goals, 18 points and 26 penalty minutes in 68 games.

Mathis Preston is the Chiefs Rookie of the Year as he has recorded 23 goals and 45 points in 54 games this season. The 23 goals ties Kailer Yamamoto and Berkly Catton for second all-time as a 16-year-old.

Smyth Rebman was named the Chiefs College Scholastic Player of the Year while Cohen Harris earned the High School Scholastic Player of the Year. Rebman earned a 4.0 in his college course this year and tallied 12 goals and 31 points in 47 games. Harris recorded a 93% average in first-semester courses, including a grade 12 math course. The 16-year-old also had four goals and 12 points.

2024-25 AWARD WINNERS

Terry Bartman Players' Player: Owen Martin

Co Player of the Year: Berkly Catton

Co-Player of the Year: Dawson Cowan

John "Hitman" Hern Defenseman of the Year: Brayden Crampton

Rookie of the Year: Mathis Preston

Humanitarian of the Year: Shea Van Olm

Ken Rabel Most Sportsmanlike Player of the Year: Owen Schoettler

Scholastic Player of the Year - High School: Cohen Harris

Scholastic Player of the Year - College: Smyth Rebman

