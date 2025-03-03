March 3 - Canes Chatter

PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Wednesday, March 5th when they welcome Will Sharpe and the Kelowna Rockets at 7:00pm to open a six-game homestand. The 'Canes will also welcome the Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday at 7:00pm. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://bit.ly/43iQvmQ.

Hurricanes Suite Night Auction: The 'Canes will hold an auction for a Suite Night in the Hurricanes suite on Friday, March 7th when Lethbridge welcomes the Brandon Wheat Kings. The auction will run until Tuesday, March 4th at 7:00pm. Bid today: https://www.32auctions.com/canessuite25.

Pajama Party Game: Lethbridge will host a Pajama Party, sponsored by Delta Hotels by Marriott on Wednesday, March 5th when they play the Kelowna Rockets. Fans are encouraged to wear their family- friendly jammies to the game. Tickets can be purchased by visiting: www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

EmpowHERment Game: The Hurricanes will celebrate International Women's Day, sponsored by WRZR Mortgages. A donation of $5.00 per ticket bought online using the code: IWD25 will be donated to the Lethbridge Pronghorns Women's Soccer Program. Purchase online: https://shorturl.at/LZDxD

2025 WHL Playoff Packages: Playoff ticket packages for the 2025 WHL Playoffs will be available to purchase starting Wednesday, March 5th at 12:00pm for Season Ticket holders ONLY. Prices will be $22 for adults and $13 for youth, for all rounds, if you sign up for the Pay-As-We-Play packages. More details regarding the post-season package will be sent directly to season ticket holders later this week. Individual playoff tickets will be available at a later date.

Full Team Autographs: On Saturday, March 15th on ENMAX Fan Appreciation Night, the Hurricanes will hold their full team autographs after their game against the Calgary Hitmen at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The 'Canes will hold their team autographs in the Canadian Western Bank Lounge.

Fan Bus to Medicine Hat: The 'Canes will host a Fan Bus when they travel to visit the Medicine Hat Tigers for the regular season finale on Saturday, March 22nd at Co-op Place. Fans will receive a ticket to the game and your trip to and from Medicine Hat for just $69.95+GST. Less than 10 tickets remain for the Fan Bus. Purchase by calling Dylan or Tamara at the Hurricanes Office at 403-328-1986.

Save On Foods Family Pack: Bring the whole family to the Hurricanes game with the Save On Foods Family Pack. Receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets for just $69.00. Visit the VisitLethbridge.com Arena or Yates Memorial Ticket Centre's to purchase today.

Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash: Celebrate your birthday with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash. You'll receive a birthday wish during the game and a Crumbl Cookie delivered to your seat! Find out more by calling 403-328-1986 or go online at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com.

Flex Packs: It's not too late to catch all the action! Flex Packs are still available for the 2024-2025 regular season with 5, 10, and 18-game options available. Whether you've already been to a few games or are just getting started, these flexible packs let you choose the matchups that fit your schedule! Secure your Flex Pack today by visiting: https://bit.ly/3zQvxQ6.

Canadian Tire 7th Player: Submit your minor hockey player to be the Lethbridge Hurricanes Canadian Tire 7th Player for a game this season. Enter today by visiting either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Tuesday, February 25th - at Saskatoon Blades (2-0 Win): The Hurricanes opened a four-game East Division road trip on Tuesday with a 2-0 shutout win over the Saskatoon Blades at SaskTel Centre. Chase Petersen and Logan McCutcheon scored the goals in the win while Jackson Unger made 30-saves for his first shutout as a Hurricane. Lethbridge outshot Saskatoon 30-27 in the game. The 'Canes ended the season series against the Blades with a 2-2-0-0 record.

Wednesday, February 26th - at Prince Albert Raiders (2-1 OT Win): Lethbridge earned a 2-1 overtime win over the Prince Albert Raiders at the Art Hauser Centre. Brayden Yager scored late in the third period to tie the game before Shane Smith scored the overtime winner. The Hurricanes won just their fourth game in the last 14 trips to Prince Albert going 4-10-0-0 in that span.

Friday, February 28th - at Brandon Wheat Kings (4-3 SO Loss): The 'Canes suffered a 4-3 shootout loss on Friday in Brandon to the Wheat Kings at Westoba Place. Kash Andresen, Brayden Edwards and Leo Braillard scored in the loss while Jackson Unger made 22-saves as Lethbridge outshot Brandon 41-25 in the game. The Hurricanes slipped to 2-0-0-1 against the Wheat Kings this season.

Saturday, March 1st - at Regina Pats (5-1 Win): The Hurricanes ended a four-game road trip on Saturday with a 5-1 victory over the Regina Pats at the Brandt Centre. Five different goal scorers lit the lamp for the 'Canes including Chase Petersen, Leo Braillard, Tristen Doyle, Brayden Edwards and Noah Chadwick while Koen Cleaver made 17-saves in the win. Lethbridge swept the four-game season series against Regina while going 3-0-0-1 on their road trip.

ON THE DOCKET

Wednesday, March 5th - vs. Kelowna Rockets (7:00pm): The Hurricanes open a season-long six-game homestand on Wednesday when they welcome Will Sharpe and the Kelowna Rockets to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. It will mark the lone meeting on the season between the 'Canes and Rockets. Lethbridge has posted a 2-1-1-0 record in four games against the BC Division this season while going 5-3-1-1 against the Western Conference.

Friday, March 7th - vs. Brandon Wheat Kings (7:00pm): Lethbridge will play the second of a six-game homestand on Friday when they welcome the Brandon Wheat Kings to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. It will be the final of four regular season meetings between the 'Canes and Wheaties. The Hurricanes have posted a 2-0-0-1 record against the Wheat Kings this season after suffering a 4-3 shootout loss in Brandon last weekend.

