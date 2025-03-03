Tips Slay Giants with 4-2 Home Win in Front of Sellout

EVERETT, Wash. - Back-to-back sellouts in Everett, back-to-back victories for the Silvertips.

The Silvertips bested the Vancouver Giants 4-2 at Angel of the Winds Arena in front of a capacity crowd Saturday night, buoyed by three assists from 17-year-old forward Shea Busch.

Zackary Shantz opened the scoring 11:03 into the first period, redirecting a Tarin Smith shot on the powerplay for his 14th goal of the year. Eric Jamieson tacked on his 14th goal of the year at 13:38 from Tyler MacKenzie and Busch. A Ty Halaburda powerplay goal for Vancouver made it a 2-1 game after one.

Dominik Rymon buried what proved to be the game-winning goal 10:06 into the second period, collecting a feed from Busch and wiring a wrist shot over the shoulder of Giants metminder Brady Smith for his 28th goal of the season. Busch then added another primary assist at 13:06, saucing a pass to MacKenzie for his 30th of the year.

Mazden Leslie grabbed a powerplay goal for Vancouver in the third period, capping off the scoring in a 4-2 final for the Silvertips.

Raiden LeGall stopped 26 of 28 in the win, earning victories in his first weekend starting consecutive nights all season. The Silvertips improved to 42-11-7 on the season, cutting the magic number to clinch the U.S. Division down to eight points.

