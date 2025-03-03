Hauser's Historic Week Headlines WHL Weekly Awards

Calgary, Alta. - Victoria Royals forward Teydon Trembecky has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 2, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

Trembecky's breakout season continued with four goals and one assist for five points and a +4 rating in two games.

The Sherwood Park, Alta. product opened the scoring against the visiting Portland Winterhawks on February 28 by pouncing on a Justin Kipkie (Utah Hockey Club) rebound in the slot and firing it into an open net. He followed it up with his second goal of the period with another one-timer off a rebound, this one courtesy of 2025 NHL Draft-eligible forward Cole Reschny. Portland would surge to take a 4-3 lead in the third period, but Trembecky would put his side back on top with a powerplay strike to complete the hat trick. He closed out the night with a last-minute assist on a Keaton Verhoeff goal as the Royals triumphed in a 6-5 overtime win. Trembecky was named first star of the night with three goals and an assist, marking his third four-point game of the season.

Trembecky came up big again the following night in a tense rematch. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound winger collected a pass from Kenta Isogai in the slot and snapped it home for the game-winning goal in a 4-3 victory.

The 19-year-old is having a career year with 42 goals (including six game winners) and 36 assists for 78 points in 60 games. He sits second on the Royals in points, is tied for second in the WHL goals race and is also tied with Swift Current's Luke Mistelbacher for the league hat tricks lead with three. His sensational season has also featured a set of 13- and 11-game point streaks.

Trembecky was drafted by the Brandon Wheat Kings in the third round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft and played parts of two seasons in Manitoba before being acquired by the Royals in 2022-23. He's put up 64 goals and 56 assists for 120 points over 180 career regular season games, in addition to another goal in four playoff appearances.

Trembecky will get another shot at post-season glory with the Royals when the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien kbegin March 28, 2025.

Victoria (36-15-3-6) is 8-1-0-1 in its last 10 games to sit in a dead heat with the Prince George Cougars (35-19-4-2) for the B.C. Division crown with less than 10 games remaining in their regular season schedules.

The Royals continue an eight-game homestand with a heavyweight tilt against league-leading scorer Andrew Cristall and the Spokane Chiefs (41-18-1-1) on Friday, March 7 at 7:05 p.m. PST.

2024-25 Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 23, 2024: Roger McQueen, Brandon Wheat Kings

September 30, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

October 7, 2024: Shea Van Olm, Spokane Chiefs

October 15, 2024: Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants

October 21, 2024: Ben Kindel, Calgary Hitmen

October 28, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

November 4, 2024: Brady Birnie, Swift Current Broncos

November 11, 2024: Koehn Ziemmer, Prince George Cougars (Los Angeles Kings)

November 18, 2024: Tomas Mrsic, Prince Albert Raiders (St. Louis Blues)

November 25, 2024: Andrew Cristall, Kelowna Rockets (Washington Capitals)

December 2, 2024: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 9, 2024: Tyson Jugnauth, Portland Winterhawks (Seattle Kraken)

December 16, 2024: Gracyn Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings (Florida Panthers)

December 23, 2024: Rilen Kovacevic, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

January 6, 2025: Evan Friesen, Wenatchee Wild

January 13, 2025: Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)

January 20, 2025: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

January 27, 2025: Quinn Mantei, Brandon Wheat Kings

February 3, 2025: Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)

February 10, 2025: Cole Reschny, Victoria Royals

February 18, 2025: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

February 24, 2024: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

HITMEN NETMINDER HAUSER NAMED WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Calgary Hitmen netminder Daniel Hauser has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 2, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This marks the second straight week the veteran has earned the weekly award as he plays his way into the WHL history books.

Hauser went 2-0-0-0 on the week without allowing a single goal. His four straight shutouts have set a new franchise record for consecutive clean sheets.

The Chestermere, Alta. product backstopped Calgary to a 3-0 win over the Swift Current Broncos in front of more than 17,000 fans at the Scotiabank Saddledome on February 26. Hauser made 23 saves and held the Broncos scoreless on four power-play opportunities. One of his biggest moments came late in the third period when he denied Luke Mistelbacher at point blank range. Hitmen veteran David Adaszynski snagged the rebound and quickly sprung 2025 NHL Draft-eligible Ben Kindel for a breakaway goal. Hauser was named first star of the night with his third straight shutout.

The 5-foot-11, 166-pound netminder dominated in his next outing by blanking the Kelowna Rockets 7-0. Hauser stopped all 23 shots he faced, including four power-play opportunities, to pick up first star again in the historic victory.

Hauser has now set two Hitmen franchise records.

His four straight shutouts beat the previous record of three, first set by Justin Pogge in 2005-06 and then matched by Martin Jones in 2009-10. Hauser has not allowed a goal in 243:23, surpassing Pogge's mark of 228:47 in 2006.

Hauser is now tied for first in consecutive shutouts by a WHL netminder, matching Chris Worthy's four-game run from 1967-68. Hauser's 243:23 run is just shy of Worthy's 265:13 WHL record.

The veteran Hauser is 15-3-0-0 since being traded to the Hitmen from Wenatchee in January and sports an overall record of 23-12-2-1.

Hauser has put up a 2.62 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and five shutouts this season. He leads all WHL netminders in clean sheets, sits second in GAA and save percentage and fifth in wins.

His numbers are even more eye-popping when you isolate his time with the Hitmen, which sees his goals-against average improve to a paltry 1.85 and his save percentage shoot up to .926.

The 21-year-old has been an important part of Calgary's most successful season in nearly a decade and brings essential experience to the Hitmen's upcoming playoff run.

Hauser backstopped the Winnipeg ICE to appearances in the Eastern Conference Championship in 2022 and the WHL Championship Series in 2023 while making the WHL East Division First All-Star Team in back-to-back years.

He's the WHL's active wins leader with a 118-35-8-1 career record, a 2.60 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage and 17 clean sheets. Hauser is two wins away from moving into a tie for second in all-time wins by a WHL netminder as he chases the 120-win mark set by Tyson Sexsmith (Medicine Hat Tigers, Vancouver Giants) and Corey Hirsch (Kamloops Blazers). Saskatoon Blades great Nolan Maier owns the all-time wins record with 122 regular-season victories.

Hauser will join the NCAA's University of Wisconsin upon the completion of his WHL eligibility.

Calgary (39-15-3-3) is on a 6-0-0-1 run to sit second in the Central Division and third in the Eastern Conference.

The Hitmen will continue to chase history as they host the Swift Current Broncos on Friday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m. MST.

2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 23, 2024: Koen Cleaver, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 30, 2024: Ethan Eskit, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 7, 2024: Spencer Michnik, Victoria Royals

October 15, 2024: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

October 21, 2024: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

October 28, 2024: Jesse Sanche, Everett Silvertips

November 4, 2024: Carson Bjarnason, Brandon Wheat Kings (Philadelphia Flyers)

November 11, 2024: Nathan Preston, Tri-City Americans

November 18, 2024: Dawson Cowan, Spokane Chiefs

November 25, 2024: Alex Worthington, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2, 2024: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen

December 9, 2024: Raiden LeGall, Everett Silvertips

December 16, 2024: Jackson Unger, Lethbridge Hurricanes

December 23, 2024: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

December 30, 2024: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

January 6, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

January 13, 2025: Jayden Kraus, Victoria Royals

January 20, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

January 27, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

February 3, 2025: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

February 10, 2025: Johnny Hicks, Victoria Royals

February 18, 2025: Scott Ratzlaff, Seattle Thunderbirds (Buffalo Sabres)

February 24, 2025: Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

2025 NHL DRAFT-ELIGIBLE DEFENCEMAN VLOOSWYK NAMED WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Red Deer Rebels defenceman Luke Vlooswyk has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 2, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The 2025 NHL-Draft eligible blueliner led all first-year players with a goal and four assists in two games.

Vlooswyk played a critical role in Red Deer's upset win against the powerhouse Calgary Hitmen on February 28. After getting the puck off a neutral-zone faceoff, Vlooswyk teed up Derek Thurston for a powerful shot and the game-tying goal. The Rebels would go on to edge the Hitmen in the shootout for a 2-1 final.

The following night, he erupted for his second career three-point game in a 10-2 drubbing of the Kelowna Rockets. Vlooswyk kicked off his night with an assist on the eventual game-winning goal. On a Rebels power play, he made a key play at the blue line to block an attempted clear before setting up a tic-tac-toe sequence which saw Jhett Larson bury the go-ahead goal. Vlooswyk tickled twine himself in the second period with a wicked wrister from the high slot on another man-advantage. The 18-year-old closed the match out with another helper on a Samuel Drancak tally.

The 6-foot-4.5, 201-pound blueliner is tied for second in scoring among Rebels blueliners with 16 points (3G-13A) in 58 games. His plus-11 rating also ranks second among all Red Deer skaters.

Red Deer selected Vlooswyk with the 17th overall pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

He made his WHL debut the following season and scored a goal and an assist in seven call-up appearances in 2023-2024.

NHL Central Scouting has listed Vlooswyk 109th among all North American Skaters in the agency's midterm player rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Red Deer (23-28-5-2) is on a 2-0-1-0 point streak in the home stretch of the regular season.

The Rebels host the Brandon Wheat Kings (32-19-4-3) on Tuesday, March 4 at 7:00 p.m. MST.

2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week

September 23, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

September 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

October 15, 2024: Josh Banini, Moose Jaw Warriors

October 21, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

October 28, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

November 11, 2024: Ondrej Stebetak, Portland Winterhawks

November 18, 2024: Kason Kobelka, Calgary Hitmen

November 25, 2024: Jordan Duguay, Portland Winterhawks

December 2, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 9, 2024: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 16, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

December 23, 2024: Parker Rondeau, Swift Current Broncos

December 30, 2024: Joe Iginla, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 6, 2025: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

January 13, 2025: Tommy Lafreniere, Kamloops Blazers

January 20, 2025: Ryan Lin, Vancouver Giants

January 27, 2025: Matej Pekar, Seattle Thunderbirds

February 3, 2025: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

February 10, 2025: Savin Virk, Tri-City Americans

February 18, 2025: Jordan Switzer, Medicine Hat Tigers

February 24, 2025: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

