Rymon Scores Twice in 4-1 Home Win over Portland

March 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips took down the Portland Winterhawks in a track meet style contest, taking a 4-1 home victory on Friday night.

Dominik Rymon scored the only goal of the first period, burying a feed from Eric Jamieson for his first of two on the night. Jaxsin Vaughan converted a two-on-one rush at 17:51 in the second period, his fourth of the year and second as a Silvertip, for a 2-0 Everett lead after two.

Ryder Thompson scored a slapshot goal to halve the deficit for Portland, but a Rymon powerplay goal at 9:00 in the final frame coupled with a Landon DuPont empty-netter helped seal the deal for the Silvertips.

Everett scored four goals on 46 shots on net. Raiden LeGall turned aside 34 of 35 in the win.

