Rymon Scores Twice in 4-1 Home Win over Portland
March 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips took down the Portland Winterhawks in a track meet style contest, taking a 4-1 home victory on Friday night.
Dominik Rymon scored the only goal of the first period, burying a feed from Eric Jamieson for his first of two on the night. Jaxsin Vaughan converted a two-on-one rush at 17:51 in the second period, his fourth of the year and second as a Silvertip, for a 2-0 Everett lead after two.
Ryder Thompson scored a slapshot goal to halve the deficit for Portland, but a Rymon powerplay goal at 9:00 in the final frame coupled with a Landon DuPont empty-netter helped seal the deal for the Silvertips.
Everett scored four goals on 46 shots on net. Raiden LeGall turned aside 34 of 35 in the win.
