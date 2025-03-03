Silvertips Clinch Home-Ice Advantage with Clutch 2-1 Win over Seattle
March 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips clinched home-ice advantage for the first round of the WHL Playoffs with a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.
Eric Jamieson opened the scoring 4:16 into the second period, as Nolan Chastko drove the puck up the left side and slid a cross-slot feed to Jamieson for his 13th of the year.
Tyler MacKenzie capitalized on a penalty shot 5:30 into the second period, lifting a backhander past the outstretched arms of Buffalo Sabres prospect Scott Ratzlaff for a 2-0 Everett lead.
Brayden Schuurman netted the T-Birds' lone goal at 19:07 in the second period, but the Tips held Seattle at bay for the entirety of the third for a 2-1 final.
Raiden LeGall turned aside 24 of 25 in the win. Ratzlaff stopped 42 of 44 for Seattle.
