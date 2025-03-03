Silvertips Clinch Home-Ice Advantage with Clutch 2-1 Win over Seattle

March 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips clinched home-ice advantage for the first round of the WHL Playoffs with a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Eric Jamieson opened the scoring 4:16 into the second period, as Nolan Chastko drove the puck up the left side and slid a cross-slot feed to Jamieson for his 13th of the year.

Tyler MacKenzie capitalized on a penalty shot 5:30 into the second period, lifting a backhander past the outstretched arms of Buffalo Sabres prospect Scott Ratzlaff for a 2-0 Everett lead.

Brayden Schuurman netted the T-Birds' lone goal at 19:07 in the second period, but the Tips held Seattle at bay for the entirety of the third for a 2-1 final.

Raiden LeGall turned aside 24 of 25 in the win. Ratzlaff stopped 42 of 44 for Seattle.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.