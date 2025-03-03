Winterhawks Weekly: Hawks Close in on Playoff Berth

The Portland Winterhawks recently wrapped up its final Canadian trip during the regular season and they secured a point on Friday night in Victoria to help trim their magic number down to one to clinch a berth in the 2025 WHL Playoffs.

Hot Hawks:

Forward Diego Buttazzoni scored in all three games in British Columbia and factored into all three goal in the Winterhawks' last game on Saturday night in Victoria. He scored twice and tacked on an assist to tie him for second of the team in goals (32). It was his sixth multi-goal effort of the season.

Inching closer to the century mark in points, captain Kyle Chyzowski put up multiple points in all three games and he has 11 points in his last five contests as we enter the March home schedule. He sits in fourth in the WHL in goals (39) and points (96).

Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták appeared in all three games this past week, including two starts, and turned aside 89 of the 102 shots he faced.

Defensemen Max Pšenička scored his first career Western Hockey League goal on Vancouver Island last Friday. The 6-foot-4, 178-pound blueliner from Prague, Czechia now has four points in 15 WHL games.

Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth collected an assist in all three games to surpass 100 career assists. He achieved the milestone before playing in his 100th career game, quite an impressive accomplishment.

Play of the Week:

There were plenty of impressive goals this week, but none more deceptive than this in-tight pass by Diego Buttazzoni in Kamloops. Kyle Chyzowski played the puck along the right-wing wall to Jordan Duguay and the Hawks captain kept his momentum moving behind the Blazers' net. Duguay loaded up the puck in front for Buttazzoni and he drew goaltender Logan Edmonstone's attention long enough to make a slippery feed to Chyzowski on the back post for a goal.

Save the Date - March 8

The Winterhawks will host their next official watch party at Cartside on Saturday, March 8 when the Winterhawks face the Seattle Thunderbirds at the ShoWare Center. The I-5 Rivalry Series game presented by ZoomCare will also be televised locally on Portland's CW.

Weekly Rewind:

Portland 2, Kamloops 4 (Wednesday):

Diego Buttazzoni and Kyle Chyzowski each scored and recorded an assist in the first period to make it a 2-2 game after the first period, but Kamloops pulled away at the Sandman Centre. Detroit Red Wings prospect Emmitt Finnie returned from a three-week injury and scored twice down the stretch, including an empty net goal to beat the Hawks and keep their playoff dreams alive. Ondřej Štěbeták made 30 saves in the loss and Logan Edmonstone turned aside all 25 shots he faced in the second and third periods.

Portland 5, Victoria 6 OT (Friday):

Portland battled back from a 3-1 deficit after the first period to force overtime and steal a point against the Royals. Five different Winterhawks scored in the come-from-behind effort and Portland fired in three goals in the third period to send it to overtime. They held a lead in the final minute of regulation, but Keaton Verhoeff scored his second of the night and Brandon Lisowsky won the game in overtime. Max Pšenička scored on the power play in the second period to make it a 3-2 game at the time. His point shot deflected in off a defender to record his first career WHL goal.

Portland 3, Victoria 4 (Saturday):

Trailing 2-0 again on Saturday, the Hawks caught fire and Diego Buttazzoni netted a pair of goals to chip away at the deficit. With under two minutes to play, Ryan Miller deflected in a power play goal to bring the Hawks within one, but Victoria stood strong and secured its second win of the week. Diego Buttazzoni (2G, A) led all skaters on the ice in points and it represented the sixth multi-goal goal of his season.

The Week Ahead:

It's a busy week for the Hawks as they begin their final four games in five nights stretch this Wednesday night on home ice. Portland welcomes the Kamloops Blazers to town on Wednesday (7pm PST), the Seattle Thunderbirds on Friday (7pm PST), and the Everett Silvertips on Sunday (4pm PST).

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Friday, March 7 - Women of the Rose City - BUY TICKETS

Sunday, March 9 - Hall of Fame Night - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, March 15 - Fan Appreciation Night - BUY TICKETS

