Teydon Trembecky Named Player of the Week

March 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Teydon Trembecky has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending March 2nd.

Trembecky appeared in two games as the Royals earned four points against the Portland Winterhawks this weekend. The winger, who hails from Sherwood Park, Alberta posted four goals and one assist for five points in the two games, including a hat trick on Friday night as well as scoring Saturday's game winning goal. Trembecky has posted 42 goals and 36 assists for 78 points in 60 games played this season.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.