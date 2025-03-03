Teydon Trembecky Named Player of the Week
March 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Teydon Trembecky has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending March 2nd.
Trembecky appeared in two games as the Royals earned four points against the Portland Winterhawks this weekend. The winger, who hails from Sherwood Park, Alberta posted four goals and one assist for five points in the two games, including a hat trick on Friday night as well as scoring Saturday's game winning goal. Trembecky has posted 42 goals and 36 assists for 78 points in 60 games played this season.
