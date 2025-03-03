Rebels this Week

What a Weekend!

It was an electric couple of days at the Centrium as the Rebels earned not one, but two big wins!

Friday night, the Rebels played one of their most complete games of the season in a thrilling 2-1 shootout win over the Calgary Hitmen. Derek Thurston scored in period two while Matthew Gard and Ty Coupland scored in the shootout. Chase Wutzke was solid once again in making 20 saves in regulation and overtime, and two more in the shootout. Red Deer is 4-2 versus Calgary this season.

Saturday saw the Rebels score double digit goals for the first time in three years in a remarkable 10-2 win over the visiting Kelowna Rockets. Ty Coupland led the party with four goals and one assist. Beckett Hamilton and Ollie Josephson each had three assists. Jhett Larson, Kalan Lind, Talon Brigley, Luke Vlooswyk, Samuel Drancak, and Doogan Pederson also scored for the Rebels in front of over 5,100 raucous Rebels fans.

Coupland scores FOUR

There's no timing like great timing! Ty Coupland - on Brandon Hagel Bobblehead Night - became the first Rebels player since, you guessed it, Brandon Hagel himself (Oct. 19, 2018, at Edmonton) to score four goals in one game. Coupland also just happens to wear the same #22 Hagel did during his time with the Rebels from 2015-2019.

Lengthy Homestand Concludes

There are three more home games for the Rebels this week at the Centrium as the club's eight-game homestand comes to an end.

Tuesday night, the Brandon Wheat Kings are in town as the Rebels and Wheaties wrap up their regular season series.

Friday night, the Centrium becomes Bikini Bottom as the Rebels host Gavin McKenna and the Medicine Hat Tigers for "RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network." The Rebels will be decked out in special edition Spongebob Squarepants jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game. The funds raised through Children's Miracle Network programs go directly to local children's hospital foundations.

Then on Saturday, the Swift Current Broncos visit for the final time this regular season. It will be the first game back at the Centrium for former longtime Rebels defenceman Hunter Mayo.

All three games go at 7 p.m. with tickets available at TicketsAlberta.com and reddeerrebels.com.

The Vloos is Loose

Congratulations to Rebels defenceman Luke Vlooswyk, who on Monday was named WHL Rookie of the Week for the first time!

Lind 150

Congratulations to Rebels forward Kalan Lind on becoming the 23 rd player in team history to record 150 career points. The Shaunavon, SK native reached the milestone with a goal and assist Saturday versus Kelowna.

DQ Birthday Packages

The DQ Birthday Package is a great way to celebrate your child's birthday with the Red Deer Rebels and Woolly Bully. Visit the Rebels' Office or reddeerrebels.com for more information.

