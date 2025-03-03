Ratzlaff Stops 36 as Tips Fall in Kent 3-1
March 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
KENT, Wash. - Seattle netminder Scott Ratzlaff stood on his head stopping 36 of 37, denying the Silvertips in a 3-1 loss at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent Saturday night.
Nolan Chastko opened the scoring at 4-on-4 with a redirection goal 4:44 into the second period. Seattle responded with Brendan Rudolph tapping in a loose puck in the crease for his second goal of the season. Brayden Schuurman gave the T-Birds the lead 18:06 into the frame, followed up by a Braeden Cootes powerplay goal at 18:57 to complete the scoring in a 3-1 game.
Cootes finished with three points in the game.
