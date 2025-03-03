T-Birds Pick up Point against Tri-City

KENT, Wash. - Coster Dunn scored his 20th goal of the season and the Seattle Thunderbirds earned a point in the standings in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Tri-City Americans Sunday at the accesso ShoWare Center. The T-Birds play their fourth game in five days when they host the Kamloops Blazers Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

Both teams were playing their third game of the weekend and head coach Matt O'Dette said it showed. "It was a little bit of a sloppy game from both sides," he remarked. "Our start was really good, really efficient, and then as the game went on, we fell off that path. I don't know if it was fatigue related, but we didn't make it easy on ourselves."

The game was scoreless through the first 39-minutes until Seattle (24-30-4-1) got on the board at 18:57 of the second period with Dunn's goal, assisted by Tai Riley and Antonio Martorana.

It stayed a 1-0 game until midway through the third period when the Americans capitalized on a power play to forge a tie. O'Dette said the slashing penalty that led to the tying goal was avoidable. "You can't give them extra opportunities in a game that tight," he commented. "We'll kill the penalties we need to kill, the ones where we're aggressive on the fore check, or saving a scoring chance, but the retaliatory stuff, a slash behind the play, those are the ones that bite you and it did tonight."

The game went to overtime where the T-Birds had a chance to win it only to fan on a shot with the Americans net open. Tri-City would pick up the loose puck and go the other way, scoring at 2:57 to end it.

The one point earned by the Thunderbirds gives them a three point cushion over the Wenatchee Wild, with a game in hand, in the race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Kamloops is six points back. "Any point is huge," explained O'Dette. "Disappointed we didn't get two, but we're scraping them together and now we get ready for a big one on Tuesday."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

Tuesday's home game versus Kamloops will be the Thunderbirds last game against a non U.S. Division opponent.

In three games this weekend, Seattle's goalie (Scott Ratzlaff and Grayson Malinoski), turned aside 123 of 130 shots, for a .946 save percentage and a goals against average of 1.97.

In 22 games in 2025 the Thunderbirds are 13-7-2-0, earning 28 points.

