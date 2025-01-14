Game Day Hub: January 14 at Prince Albert

January 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks take on the Prince Albert Raiders on Tuesday, January 14 at 5:00 p.m. PT at Art Hauser Centre.

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Art Hauser Centre

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Friday, January 24 - Pride Night - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, February 1 - Hawks Fight Cancer - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, February 8 - Hawkey for All - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks delivered a statement win in Regina, defeating the Pats 7-3 on Saturday night. Portland's offense erupted for four first-period goals, highlighted by Ryder Thompson's second goal in as many games and Carter Sotheran's first multi-goal performance of the season. Diego Buttazzoni also shined with two goals, while Kyle Chyzowski and Tyson Jugnauth added to the scoring spree. The Hawks outshot the Pats 42-29 and dominated special teams, going 1-for-3 on the power play while holding Regina scoreless with the man advantage.

Captain Chyzowski Continues to Capitalize

Kyle Chyzowski is having an incredible season, solidifying himself as a leader both on and off the ice for the Winterhawks. With 66 points (29G, 37A) in 40 games, he leads the team in scoring and is tied for second in the WHL. His 29 goals are second in the league, and his 169 shots on goal are third. The captain has been especially hot recently, posting 14 points (3G, 11A) in his last six games. Beyond the stats, Chyzowski's leadership and consistency have been instrumental to the Hawks' success, making him a key contributor in every aspect of the game.

Previewing Prince Albert

The Prince Albert Raiders enter tonight's matchup sitting sixth in the Western Conference and 13th in the league with a 20-15-3-0 record. The Raiders are coming off an impressive 3-0 shutout victory over the Red Deer Rebels last Saturday. Prince Albert has been a force offensively this season, led by a trio of high-performing players. Aiden Oiring has been their standout, tallying 53 points (17G, 36A) in 38 games, including eight power-play goals and 14 power-play assists. Tomas Mrsic has been equally impressive, notching 52 points (23G, 29A) in 35 games and tying for the league lead in power-play goals with 13. Defenseman Luca Dragicevic ranks third on the team with 44 points (8G, 36A) and is second in the league for power-play assists with 15, just behind Portland's Tyson Jugnauth.

In net, Max Hildebrand has been a reliable presence for Prince Albert, posting a 16-9-3 record, a 3.26 goals-against average, and a .909 save percentage across 29 appearances. He also ranks fourth in the league in save percentage and is tied for second with two shutouts. Backup Dimitri Fortin has seen less action, going 5-6-0 with a 4.24 GAA and a .879 save percentage in 14 games. Special teams have been a tale of two extremes for the Raiders. Their power play is lethal, ranking second in the league with a 29% success rate. However, their penalty kill has struggled, sitting second-to-last at 71%. This dynamic presents an opportunity for the Winterhawks' power play to capitalize while also requiring extra attention to the Raiders' dangerous man-advantage unit.

2024-25 Season Series

This is the first and only meeting between the Prince Albert Raiders and Portland Winterhawks this season.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2025

Game Day Hub: January 14 at Prince Albert - Portland Winterhawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.