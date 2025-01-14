Five Rockets Ranked on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Season Rankings

Five Kelowna Rockets have been listed by NHL Central Scouting in the agency's Midterm Rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Hayden Paupanekis is ranked 48th among North American skaters, while fellow forward Dawson Gerwing is ranked 135th. On the backend the Rockets have two players receive rankings in Will Sharpe who is ranked 65th and Nate Corbet who is 223rd. Goaltender Jake Pilon is ranked 23rd among North American goaltenders.

Paupanekis was acquired by the Rockets last week in a trade with the Spokane Chiefs. In 41 games this season, he's registered 11 goals and 26 points. Since his arrival to Kelowna, he's posted two assists in two games. Over the course of his WHL career, Paupanekis has played in 103 games, posting 21 goals and 25 assists.

Sharpe was acquired by the Rockets in a trade with the Lethbridge Hurricanes at last week's WHL trade deadline. The 17-year-old defenceman from Ladner, B.C. has played in 35 games this season, posting three goals and 28 points. In two games with the Rockets Sharpe has a goal and two assists. He's played in 97 games with both the Hurricanes and Rockets, scoring eight times and amassing 42 points.

Gerwing was traded for by the Rockets in a deal with the Swift Current Broncos. The 18-year-old, six-foot-three winger has played in 29 games this season where he's found the back of the net seven times. He's also added five assists and 49 penalty minutes. He's played parts of two WHL seasons, suiting up in 71 games where he's scored 10 goals and added 11 assists.

Corbet was acquired by the Rockets in a deal with the Medicine Hat Tigers earlier this season. In 41 games this season, Corbet has four goals and 12 points to go along with 93 penalty minutes. He's played 92 games in his career thus far split between Medicine Hat and Kelowna. He has 17 points and 165 penalty minutes in those games.

Pilon has played in 19 games this season for Kelowna, going 8-6-1-1 with a 3.58 goals-against-average and a .890 save percentage. Over the duration of his career with both Kelowna and the Edmonton Oil Kings, the Calgary, Alberta native has played in 43 games where he has a goals-against-average of 4.08 and save percentage of .878 to go along with a 13-19-3-1 record.

