Four Broncos Players Ranked by NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft

January 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - NHL Central Scouting released its Midterm Rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft, presented by Upper Deck, on Tuesday morning. Four members of the Swift Current Broncos earned spots on the list: Peyton Kettles (Winnipeg, MB) at 26th among North American Skaters, Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) at 72nd, Josh McGregor (Brandon, MB) at 111th, and Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB) at 130th.

Peyton Kettles, 18, is in his sophomore season with the Broncos after being selected 6th overall in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. Known for his heavy workload, Kettles logs 25 to 30 minutes of ice time per game. He currently has six points (3 goals, 3 assists) in 27 games this season. Kettles also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup this past summer.

Luke Mistelbacher, 19, is enjoying a breakout year in his third season with the Broncos. The signed prospect has already set career highs, tallying 28 goals and 31 assists, ranking him 6th in league scoring while appearing in all 38 games so far. Over his WHL career, Mistelbacher has played 161 games, amassing 54 goals and 74 assists.

Josh McGregor, 18, is in his rookie campaign with the Broncos. In 36 games, the signed prospect has recorded three goals and eight assists. McGregor previously won a Manitoba U18AAA championship with the Brandon Wheat Kings during the 2023-24 season and competed in the prestigious Telus Cup.

Grayson Burzynski, 19, was selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2020 WHL Draft (#44 overall). This season, Burzynski has achieved career-best numbers, recording 31 points (6 goals, 25 assists) in 35 games. Over his WHL career, he has appeared in 206 games, contributing 16 goals and 46 assists.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.