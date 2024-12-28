Kamloops Blazers Acquire Defenseman and Draft Pick

December 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have sent 2005-born defenseman Niko Tsakumis to the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for 2007-born defenseman Jager Gugyelka and a fourth round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

Gugyelka, who stands at 6'0" and 192lbs, has played in 12 games this season with the Oil Kings and has three assists. The Coaldale, AB native has played a total of 28 games with the Oil Kings over the past three seasons.

Tsakumis was acquired by the Blazers this summer from Everett. The 19-year-old defenseman has six assists in 29 games this season with the Blazers.

The Blazers now have a total of 15 draft picks in the first four rounds of the 2025 and 2026 WHL Prospects Draft including three first round picks in 2025, four second round picks in 2026 and four fourth round picks in 2026.

