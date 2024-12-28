Rockets End 2024 With Trio Of Games

Kelowna Rockets goaltender Rhett Stoesser

Kelowna Rockets goaltender Rhett Stoesser

Following the Holiday break, the Kelowna Rockets will close out 2024 with a trio of games, starting on December 28th against the Kamloops Blazers at Prospera Place before hitting the road to take on the Vancouver Giants on December 29th and Wenatchee Wild on New Year's Eve.

BLAZERS

The Blazers are on a six-game losing streak heading into their December 27th contest with Vancouver, most recently losing 4-2 to Red Deer on December 14th before closing out the first half schedule with a 7-3 loss to Edmonton.

GIANTS

The Giants currently sit at 14-13-4 through 31 games as they'll host Kamloops on the 27th. The Giants are 5-5 in their last 10 games but defeated the Tri-City Americans by a 5-1 score on December 15th.

WILD

Wenatchee sits three points behind Kelowna with one more game played but the Wild have been hot as of late, defeating Kelowna on December 14th which followed up a 3-2 victory over the league leading Everett Silvertips.

ROCKETS ROSTER AND INJURY UPDATE

The Rockets will have some changes to their line up as Caden Price was named to Canada's National Junior Team and will be participating at the 2025 World Juniors while Jakub Stancl and Marek Rocak are with Team Czechia at the tournament which began on December 26th. In a corresponding move the Rockets signed 2006-born Gabriel Guilbault on December 20th while Levi Benson is expected to return from injury.

The Rockets will also be out with star forward Tij Iginla for the remainder of the season as it was announced on December 4th that he underwent successful hip surgery which would sideline him for the rest of the campaign. In 21 games this season Iginla had 14 goals and 32 points.

ROCKETS TO WATCH

Nate Corbet has been a welcomed addition to the Rockets since coming over via trade from Medicine Hat. The 18-year-old defenceman has played in 14 games with the Rockets and has posted three goals, four assists, seven points and a plus/minus rating of +10.

With Caden Price and Marek Rocak away at the 2025 World Juniors, 16-year-old Jacob Henderson has stepped up to play a key role in their absence. Henderson has been moved into a top four role and has registered two assists in his last four games.

BLAZER TO WATCH

Emmitt Finnie has been very productive for the Blazers this season, posting 19 goals and 46 points in 29 games. In the Blazers two most recent games he posted four points with a goal and three assists.

GIANT TO WATCH

Cameron Schmidt has been scoring goals at nearly a point-per-game pace with 24 goals in 26 games. Schmidt has also added 14 assists for 38 on the season.

WILD TO WATCH

Wild defenceman Reid Andresen has been solid for Wenatchee since coming over in a trade prior to the season with Medicine Hat. In 31 games Andresen has 23 points.

THE LAST TIME THESE TWO MET

VS KAM

The Rockets and Blazers have yet to meet in the regular season this year, as their last non-preseason game was March 9, a 4-3 Rockets win at the Sandman Centre. Tij Iginla scored twice while Andrew Cristall and Hiroki Gojsic had the other goals.

VS VAN

The Rockets and Giants have met once before this season, an 8-3 win by Kelowna on November 22nd. Andrew Cristall had five points on the evening while Kayden Longley scored twice and Hiroki Gojsic chipped in with a goal and an assist.

VS WEN

Wenatchee got the best of the Rockets in their previous meeting as the Wild defeated Kelowna in the Orchard Ford Teddy Bear Toss game by a 9-1 score. Nate Corbet scored the lone goal bringing the Teddy Bears to the ice.

SEASON RECORD

VS KAM

Dec. 28 vs KAM - @ 6:05 PM

Jan. 3 at KAM - @ 7:00 PM

Jan. 24 at KAM - @ 7:00 PM

Feb. 14 at KAM - @ 7:00 PM

Feb. 15 vs KAM - @ 6:05 PM

Mar. 14 vs KAM - @ 7:05 PM

Mar. 15 at KAM - @ 6:00 PM

Mar. 22 vs KAM - @ 6:05 PM

VS VAN

Nov. 22 vs VAN - 8-3 W

Dec. 29 at VAN - @ 4:00 pm

Jan. 4 vs VAN - @ 6:05 pm

Jan. 11 at VAN - @ 7:00 pm

Jan. 25 vs VAN - @ 6:05 pm

Feb. 21 vs VAN - @ 7:05 pm

Feb. 22 at VAN - @ 7:00 pm

Mar. 23 at VAN - @ 4:00 pm

VS WEN

Oct. 18 at WEN - 4-0 W

Nov. 20 vs WEN - 5-4 L

Dec. 14 vs WEN - 9-1 L

Dec. 31 at WEN - @ 5:00 PM

WATCH AND LISTEN

Radio broadcast

Rockets games will be broadcast on 104.7 FM the Lizard this season with Regan Bartel calling all of the action.

Don't forget to download the RocketFAN app and visit rocketfan.ca for more exclusive Rockets content from Pattison. Fans can stream the radio broadcast of all Rockets games on the app.

Online video stream

All Rockets games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live on is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

The Kelowna Rockets are now offering half season tickets for the remainder of the season.

