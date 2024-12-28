Warriors End Weekend with Loss to Wheat Kings

December 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - Brandon scored three goals in the third period Saturday and handed the Moose Jaw Warriors a 5-2 loss in southern Saskatchewan.

The Warriors established a quick pace early in the game, generating a wealth of quality chances at the Brandon net. Unfortunately, Moose Jaw could not capitalize, while the Wheat Kings were the more opportunistic team.

Just past the six-minute mark, the Wheat Kings rushed across the Moose Jaw line, and their first shot ripped off the post. The puck bounced around the Warriors' net and eventually landed on the stick of Brandon forward Marcus Nguyen on the left side of the net, where he scored the game's first goal.

The Wheat Kings scored the game's first power play just past the midway point of the period. Luke Shipley controlled the puck on top of the left circle. He moved the puck to the right side of the Warriors' net, where it went off the skate of Nolan Flamand and over the goal line to give the visitors a two-goal lead.

On the power play to start the second period, the Warriors won a faceoff in the Brandon left circle. Rilen Kovacevic was able to move the puck to the right goal line for Pavel McKenzie, who slid the puck under the pad of goalie Alex Garrett, his eighth goal of the year pulled Moose Jaw to within one.

Early in the third period, the Warriors attacked the Brandon net which led to several quality scoring chances, but unfortunately, they were unable to convert.

After weathering the Moose Jaw storm, Brandon took a two-goal lead six and a half minutes into the frame on a goal from Carter Klippenstein. The Wheat Kings extended their lead four minutes later with Klippenstein's second goal of the period.

Brandon went up by four with seven minutes remaining after a power-play goal from Nolan Flamand. Moose Jaw fought until the end and picked up a late goal from Connor Schmidt, but it was not enough to spark a comeback.

The Warriors outshot Brandon 37-33, they were 1-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Warriors wrap up their 2024 schedule on Tuesday with a New Year's Eve clash against the Regina Pats in downtown Moose Jaw. Tickets are available online, at www.mjwarriors.ca, or the Moose Jaw Events Centre Box Office.

