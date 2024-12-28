Hawks Down Tri-City 4-3 to Sweep Home-And-Home

December 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

In a back-and-forth battle, the Portland Winterhawks held off the Tri-City Americans to secure a 4-3 win at Toyota Center on Saturday night for a home-and-home sweep and their sixth straight victory.

Game #34: Portland (4) at Tri-City (3)

SOG: POR (31) - TC (43)

PP: POR (0/2) - TC (0/1)

Saves: Schlenker (40/43) - Preston (27/31)

GAME NOTES:

The Portland Winterhawks won their sixth straight game for their longest streak of the 2024-25 campaign.

Both Diego Buttazzoni (6G, 10A) and Tyson Jugnauth (18A) extended their point streaks to nine games on Saturday.

Alex Weiermair has recorded 11 points (6G, 5A) in eight career WHL games and has racked up a three-game goal streak in the process.

With an assist in tonight's contest, Tyson Yaremko increased his point streak (4G, 7A) to six games, the longest such streak of his career.

SCORING:

POR - Reed Brown (4) from Kyle McDonough and Jordan Duguay

TC - Jake Sloan (11) from Jackson Smith and Jordan Gavin

POR - Josh Zakreski (20) from Diego Buttazzoni and Joel Plante

TC - Max Curran (8)

POR - Alex Weiermair (6) from Tyson Jugnauth

TC - Max Curran (9) from Ismail Abugouche and Kale Margolis

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (26) from Tyson Yaremko

GAME SUMMARY:

Reed Brown opened the scoring for the Hawks just 5:26 into the first period, collecting a pass off the wall and skating in alone to beat the goalie with on the backhand. Tri-City responded quickly, finding the equalizer just 94 seconds later.

Josh Zakreski reclaimed the lead for Portland midway through the second period, ripping a long-range wrister on the rush to make it 2-1. However, the Americans struck back again less than a minute later to level the score. Alex Weiermair continued his scoring streak at 14:03 of the second, slipping the puck under the goalie's pad off a sharp setup from Tyson Jugnauth behind the net. Tri-City answered yet again just over a minute later to tie the game at three. The Hawks regained control late in the period when Kyle Chyzowski worked his way through the defense and slipped a five-hole shot past the goalie with 2:27 left, giving Portland a 4-3 edge heading into the third. A no-goal third period say the 4-3 score hold through regulation.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks return home to take on the Everett Silvertips on Tuesday, December 31 at 5:00 p.m. for their Toyota New Year's Eve Party at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

