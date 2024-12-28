Hawks Down Tri-City 4-3 to Sweep Home-And-Home
December 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
In a back-and-forth battle, the Portland Winterhawks held off the Tri-City Americans to secure a 4-3 win at Toyota Center on Saturday night for a home-and-home sweep and their sixth straight victory.
Game #34: Portland (4) at Tri-City (3)
SOG: POR (31) - TC (43)
PP: POR (0/2) - TC (0/1)
Saves: Schlenker (40/43) - Preston (27/31)
COMPLETE BOX SCORE
GAME NOTES:
The Portland Winterhawks won their sixth straight game for their longest streak of the 2024-25 campaign.
Both Diego Buttazzoni (6G, 10A) and Tyson Jugnauth (18A) extended their point streaks to nine games on Saturday.
Alex Weiermair has recorded 11 points (6G, 5A) in eight career WHL games and has racked up a three-game goal streak in the process.
With an assist in tonight's contest, Tyson Yaremko increased his point streak (4G, 7A) to six games, the longest such streak of his career.
SCORING:
POR - Reed Brown (4) from Kyle McDonough and Jordan Duguay
TC - Jake Sloan (11) from Jackson Smith and Jordan Gavin
POR - Josh Zakreski (20) from Diego Buttazzoni and Joel Plante
TC - Max Curran (8)
POR - Alex Weiermair (6) from Tyson Jugnauth
TC - Max Curran (9) from Ismail Abugouche and Kale Margolis
POR - Kyle Chyzowski (26) from Tyson Yaremko
GAME SUMMARY:
Reed Brown opened the scoring for the Hawks just 5:26 into the first period, collecting a pass off the wall and skating in alone to beat the goalie with on the backhand. Tri-City responded quickly, finding the equalizer just 94 seconds later.
Josh Zakreski reclaimed the lead for Portland midway through the second period, ripping a long-range wrister on the rush to make it 2-1. However, the Americans struck back again less than a minute later to level the score. Alex Weiermair continued his scoring streak at 14:03 of the second, slipping the puck under the goalie's pad off a sharp setup from Tyson Jugnauth behind the net. Tri-City answered yet again just over a minute later to tie the game at three. The Hawks regained control late in the period when Kyle Chyzowski worked his way through the defense and slipped a five-hole shot past the goalie with 2:27 left, giving Portland a 4-3 edge heading into the third. A no-goal third period say the 4-3 score hold through regulation.
UP NEXT:
The Portland Winterhawks return home to take on the Everett Silvertips on Tuesday, December 31 at 5:00 p.m. for their Toyota New Year's Eve Party at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. - The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2024
- Rockets Fall In Tightly Contested Battle With Blazers - Kelowna Rockets
- Tigers Blank the Hurricanes 4-0 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Ravensbergen Reigns Supreme as Cougars Earn Four-Point Weekend Over Royals - Prince George Cougars
- Warriors End Weekend with Loss to Wheat Kings - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Hawks Down Tri-City 4-3 to Sweep Home-And-Home - Portland Winterhawks
- Slough Sharks Drop 7-5 Decision to Raiders - Swift Current Broncos
- Stellar Third Secures Wheat Kings' Win in Moose Jaw - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Blades Sneak Past Pats After Three Goal Third Period - Regina Pats
- Oil Kings Acquire Tsakumis from Blazers for Gugyelka, Pick - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Kamloops Blazers Acquire Defenseman and Draft Pick - Kamloops Blazers
- Game Preview: Game 35 vs Lethbridge Hurricanes - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Rockets End 2024 With Trio Of Games - Kelowna Rockets
- Warriors & Wheat Kings Renew Rivalry - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Gone Fishin': Slough Sharks Host Raiders - Swift Current Broncos
- Game Day Hub: December 28 at Tri-City - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Cougars at Royals - Prince George Cougars
- T-Birds Fall to Everett at CPA - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Stroeder Scores Twice as Oil Kings Defeat Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Schmidt's OT Winner Lifts Giants Past Blazers - Vancouver Giants
- Cowan, Puck Luck Stymie Wenatchee in 2-1 Loss Friday at Spokane - Wenatchee Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Winterhawks Stories
- Hawks Down Tri-City 4-3 to Sweep Home-And-Home
- Game Day Hub: December 28 at Tri-City
- Hawks Soar to 5-3 Win Over Tri-City, Secure Fifth Straight Victory
- Game Day Hub: December 27 vs. Tri-City
- Winterhawks Weekly: Hawks Take Four-Game Win Streak into Holiday Break