Gone Fishin': Slough Sharks Host Raiders

Lake Diefenbaker, SK - For the third straight season, the Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks (17-14-0-1) will embark on InnovationPlex for one game only welcoming the Prince Albert Raiders (16-11-3-0) Saturday night.

The Slough Sharks are looking for their first win since the holiday break after their Bronco namesake fell in Prince Albert Friday night in a tight 2-1 loss putting the Slough Sharks, Brandon Wheat Kings and the visiting Raiders all in a dead heat all tied for second in the WHL's East Division.

Lifetime the Slough Sharks are 1-0-0-1 in their existence including last year's loss in the shootout against the Raiders. Ticket sales are moving fast, fans are encouraged to get their tickets online to beat the rush on the Broncos website. There are plenty of great offers for the annual Slough Sharks game. See full details below.

Can't make the game? The game will broadcasted live on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 6:45. Puck drop goes a little after 7 PM. For more on tonight's game, follow the Game Notes & Stats links above.

2024-25 Regular Season: 17-14-0-1 Home: 12-5-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

LAST GAME 2-1 L @ Raiders: A tight game between the Raiders and Broncos saw both teams score just once in the first 55 minutes of the game as Luke Mistelbacher notched his career high of goals on the power play in the second period while Luke Moroz scored the game-winner with 4:56 left in regulation to come away with the winner for Prince Albert. Goaltenders Reid Dyck and Max Hildebrand were brilliant in-between the pipes with 31 saves and 25 stops respectively

VS. RAIDERS: This is the fifth of eight meetings between the Broncos and Raiders this season. The Raiders took the most recent contest at the Art Hauser Centre Dec 27, 2-1. Since 1996 the Broncos are 107-62-12-10 with five ties and at home are 58-27-2-7 (one tie). Clarke Caswell & Brady Birnie lead the Broncos in scoring against Prince Albert this season with ten points.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

September 27/2024 - at Swift Current (5-4 SC) October 25/2023 - at Swift Current (3-2 SC)

November 1/2024 - at Prince Albert (9-4 SC) October 28/2023 - at Prince Albert (4-2 PA)

November 29/2024 - at Swift Current (6-5 PA) December 1/2023 - at Swift Current (4-3 SO PA)

December 27/2024 - at Prince Albert (2-1 PA) March 1/2024 - at Prince Albert (4-2 SC)

December 28/2024 - at Swift Current

January 17/2025 - at Prince Albert

February 14/2025 - at Prince Albert

March 1/2025 - at Swift Current

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:

Goals (20) - Luke Mistelbacher Assists (32) Clarke Caswell

Points (49) - Luke Mistelbacher

Power Play Goals (8) - Rylan Gould Power Play Assists (12) - Brady Birnie

Shorthanded Goals (1) - 4 Tied Game Winning Goals (4) - Carlin Dezainde

PIMS (47) - Carlin Dezainde Plus/Minus (+18) - Grayson Burzynski

Shots (123) - Carlin Dezainde Shooting % (26.7%) - Jaxen Gauchier

Face-off Wins (273) - Carlin Dezainde Face-off % (54.4%) - Rylan Gould

Wins (10) - Reid Dyck Shutouts (2) - Reid Dyck

Save % (.890) - Reid Dyck Goals Against Average (3.58) - Reid Dyck

