Game Preview: Cougars at Royals

December 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







VICTORIA, BC - Tonight, at the Save on Foods Memorial Centre, the Prince George Cougars conclude their weekend set with the Victoria Royals at 6:05 pm.

THE LAST GAME: Dec. 27, 2024 - PG 2 at VIC 1 (SO)

PG Goal Scorers: Heidt, SO - Ziemmer

VIC Goal Scorers: Fryer

Goalies: PG: Ravensbergen (28/29 - 65:00) VIC: Kraus (34/35 - 65:00)

PG PP: 0/1 PK: 1/1 | Shots: PG: 35 / VIC: 29

3 Stars: 1. Ravensbergen, PG; 2. Heidt, PG; 3: Krauss, VIC

Noteworthy: The Cougars earned their fourth win in their last five games. Josh Ravensbergen earned his 17th win which ranks 2nd in the WHL. Riley Heidt extended his point streak to five in the win.

WHOS HOT

Riley Heidt has points in 5 straight games (4-2-6) 12 of his last 13 (10-13-22)

Terik Parascak has points in 10 of his last 13 (5-14-19)

Koehn Ziemmer has points in 4 of his last 7 (3-3-6)// 11 of his last 16 (15-6-21)

Borya Valis has points in 5 of his last 7 (4-5-9)

Carson Carels has points in 4 of his last 7 (2-5-7)

Josh Ravensbergen has won five of his last six starts

MILESTONE WATCH:

Riley Heidt - 220 career assists (16 away from record PG & VIC)

Riley Heidt - 246 career games played (4 away from 250)

Koehn Ziemmer - 113 career goals (8 away from Cougars record)

Terik Parascak - 149 career points (1 away from 150)

Jett Lajoie - 92 career games played (8 away from 100)

Borya Valis - 186 career points (14 away from 200)

Aiden Foster - 99 career games played (1 away from 100)

Viliam Kmec - 88 career assists (12 away from 100)

Van Eger - 89 career games played (11 away from 100)

SEASON SERIES LEFT: 02/21 at VIC, 02/22 at VIC, 03/21 vs VIC. 03/22 vs VIC

NOTED (Team Highlights vs VIC)

The Cougars and Royals meet for the 41st time in the last five seasons in their regular season history...Prince George holds a 30-6-2-2 overall record, including a 15-4-0-0 away record. The Cougars are 8-1 in the last nine meetings, dating back to the 2023-24 regular

season (VIC, 1-7-0-1). The last Cougars loss at VIC was 03/25/22 ... Riley Heidt scored twice in the loss.

NOTED (Player Highlights vs. VIC)

-Riley Heidt owns 64 points (19-45-63) in 40 career games against Victoria

-Koehn Ziemmer owns 41 points (23-18-41) in 32 career games against Victoria

-Terik Parascak has 21 points (12-9-21) in 11 career games against Victoria

- In his WHL career, Josh Ravensbergen is 4-0 against the Victoria Royals

-Viliam Kmec owns 25 points (5-20-25) in 33 career games against Victoria

ROAD WARRIORS: The Cougars enter Saturday's contest having won four of their last five games on the road. The Cats will enter tonight's game against Victoria, sporting a 9-8-0-0 record away from the CN Centre. Last season, the Cougars finished 24-8-0-2 on the road which was a franchise high.

PG DOES BC: Entering tonight's battle against Victoria, the Cougars have been terrific against BC division opponents. Prince George owns a 11-2-0-1 record against BC division teams in 14 games. PG has outscored the opposition 67 to 43 and is nearly 30% on the power-play against their BC division foes (14/48, 29.1%).

CLIMBING THE RANKS: Veteran forwards and NHL prospects Riley Heidt and Koehn Ziemmer are on history watch. For Ziemmer, he currently sits at 113 goals, which is seven behind current Cougars' record holder Chase Witala (120). For Heidt, he is also on track for history. Heidt is 15 assists away from eclipsing Mark Morrison's all-time Cougars record (VIC & PG) who owned 235.

Most goals, team history (since relocation)

Chase Witala (2011-16): 120 Goals

Koehn Ziemmer (2020-Pres.) 113 Goals

Eric Hunter (2002-07) - 111 Goals

Chris Falloon (1998-04) - 100 Goals

Riley Heidt (2020-Pres.) - 100 Goals

Most assists, team history (incl. VIC & PG

Mark Morrison - (1979-83) - 235 assists

Barry Pederson - (1977-80) - 223 assists

Riley Heidt - (2020-Pres.) - 220 assists

