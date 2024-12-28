T-Birds Fall to Everett at CPA

December 28, 2024

SEATTLE, Wash. - Antonio Martorana scored twice but the Seattle Thunderbirds lost, 5-3, to the Everett Silvertips Friday at Climate Pledge Arena in the fourth annual Battle of the Sound. The same two teams meet again Saturday at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

"There were stretches of the game that were good," said head coach Matt O'Dette of his team's performance. "We were hanging in the game but there was a stretch of the second that was just too volatile of a period, going up and down the ice, allowing their D to get involved, us not playing in their end enough."

Seattle (11-20-2-1) led twice in the game. Coster Dunn scored his eleventh of the season, off a Simon Lovsin assist, at 5:49 of the first period for an early 1-0 T-Birds lead. Everett tied the game with a power play goal three minutes later. O'Dette said an undisciplined penalty led to the Silvertips first goal.

"We didn't need many penalty kills," commented O'Dette. "But the one they got was avoidable. That was a freebie. It was a frustrated retaliatory slash, and they scored on it. The hockey gods don't usually let you kill those ones off."

The Thunderbirds regained the lead at the start of period two with their own power play goal from Martorana. Braeden Cootes and Radim Mrtka had the assists. But the T-Birds surrendered the next four goals and their 2-1 lead turned into a 5-2 deficit through two periods.

Martorana struck again at 7:39 of the third period to put Seattle back within two at 5-3 with Dunn earning the assist. The T-Birds got one more chance with the man advantage, looking to make it a one goal game, but couldn't get the power play untracked.

"We lost Marty there, he was injured on the penalty, so we had to piece together a unit, and we couldn't get into a rhythm on it. Unfortunately, a missed opportunity." explained O'Dette of their last power play chance.

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

Earlier Friday the Thunderbirds announced they had traded the rights to 2004 Jordan Gustafson to the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for 2004 Hayden Pakkala and three draft picks. Gustafson, the T-Birds 2023 team captain, has not played in a game this season. He had been assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights, the AHL affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, who draft Gustafson in the third round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Friday's game was Game 34 on the schedule for the T-Birds bringing them to the official midway point of the 68 game schedule.

The Thunderbirds play their final home game of calendar year 2024 on Tuesday when they host the Prince George Cougars at the accesso ShoWare Center.

