T-Birds Sign Brook Haile

June 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds are pleased to announce the signing of Brook Haile to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Haile was drafted by the T-Birds with the 21st overall pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

"We were extremely excited that Brook was available when we drafted in the first round. We feel like we are getting a legit top pairing defenseman and one who can help lead us to success," said Thunderbirds Director of Player Personnel Craig Goebel. "Welcome to the Thunderbirds organization to Brook and his family."

The left shot Defenseman spent the 2024-25 season with the Calgary NorthStar's U15. In 33 regular season games, Haile recorded 7 goals and 34 assists, totaling 41 points. Haile also spent 5 games with the NorthStar's in the postseason, scoring 4 goals and 6 assists for 10 points.

About the Seattle Thunderbirds

The Seattle Thunderbirds are two-time Ed Chynoweth Cup Champions and a member of the Western Hockey League, the premier league for developing talent for the National Hockey League.

