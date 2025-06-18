Hurricanes Community Initiative's Eclipse $31,000 in Donations

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club has announced that through numerous charitable causes during the 2024-2025 season over $30,000 has been donated to local charities.

Through initiatives like the SRI Homes Yager Bombs Campaign, Saves for CRH, Goals for Kids, Shane Scores for Maia and Score to Support, the Hurricanes, in partnership with players, community members and businesses, have donated a combined $31,600 for charities.

The SRI Homes Yager Bombs Campaign donated $100 for each assist and $250 for each goal that Brayden Yager registered with the Hurricanes during the 2024-2025 season and the 2025 WHL Playoffs. In total, $10,000 has been raised for the Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories.

A total of $10,100 has been donated to the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation through the Saves for CRH program by Shawn Hass of Hass Wealth Management. For each save a Hurricanes goaltender made on home ice through the 2024- 2025 regular season and playoffs, a sum of $10.00 per save has been donated.

Additional campaigns by Hurricanes players have amassed over $10,000 combined for charities. The Goals for Kids initiative started by Hurricanes players Tristen Doyle, Miguel Marques, and Will Sharpe has amassed a total $4,640 for the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation. Brayden Edwards' Score to Support campaign has raised $3,570 for Special Olympics Lethbridge while the Shane Scores for Maia campaign has totaled $2,850 for the CMV Foundation of Canada.

Special thanks to Grandma Edwards, Les Wingerter, All Around Consulting, Alpine Drywall, and Alpine Credits for contributing to these totals.

"To see the year-end total surpass the $31,000 dollar mark is simply incredible," says Terry Huisman, Hurricanes General Manager of Business Operations. "The continued support to our community by both our players and community partners, including the fans, continues to grow every year and this season was a banner year. It's great to see so many different causes supported through these efforts, and we hope it will make a difference in a lot of people's lives." The Hurricanes organization would like to thank the players involved, the community partners and the fans who supported these charitable efforts during the 2024-2025 season.

