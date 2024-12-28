Tigers Blank the Hurricanes 4-0

December 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers started off the second half of the season with a visit from their Highway 3 rivals, the Lethbridge Hurricanes. It was the fifth meeting between the teams this season with Lethbridge holding the edge three games to one. The games have been close with three of the four games being decided by a single goal.

The first period was a back-and-forth affair with the both teams having chances. The Hurricanes thought they opened the scoring with 6:59 remaining in the opening frame. Jordan Switzer made the initial save but the puck ended up in the back of the net after the scuffle in front. The refs went to the video review and called off the goal due to interference.

The Tigers scored the first goal of the game early in the second period. Andrew Basha found Oasiz Wiesblatt all alone in the slot for his 15th of the season. Wiesblatt let a quick wrister go that found the back of the net on the blocker side. Josh Van Mulligen picked up the secondary assist on the opening goal.

Liam Ruck gave the Tigers a two-goal lead while on the power play late in middle frame with his 11th of the season. Jonas Woo made a beautiful pass to find Ruck alone at the side of the net for the tap in. Markus Ruck found the scoresheet with the secondary assist.

The Tigers would increase their lead to three midway through the third. Ryder Ritchie had the puck at the right-hand side of the net and got the defender to bite and chase him. This left Hunter St. Martin alone at the side of the net. Ritchie found him with a nice pass and he was able to tap it in for his team leading 23rd goal of the season. Basha also picked up his second assist of the net on the goal.

The Tigers would put the game out of reach late in the final frame. Mathew Ward had the puck down low and found Liam Ruck coming down the middle. Ward found him with a pass that he put home for his second of the game and 12th of the season.

Jordan Switzer got the start in net for the Tigers. He had a fantastic game saving all 17 of the shots he faced for his first career shutout and his 12th win of the season. Koen Cleaver was in net for the Hurricanes. He had a strong game and kept the Hurricanes in the game making 27 saves on 31 shots.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/4 - 25%

PK: 2/2 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Jordan Switzer (17 SVS, SO) - Medicine Hat

Liam Ruck (2G) - Medicine Hat

Hunter St. Martin (1G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Josh Van Mulligen

The Tigers are back in action Sunday in Calgary. Game time is 2:00PM (MST) You can listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.