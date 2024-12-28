Cowan, Puck Luck Stymie Wenatchee in 2-1 Loss Friday at Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two weeks after knocking off the top team in the Western Hockey League's Western Conference, the Wenatchee Wild nearly knocked off the second-best team in the conference as well. All that stood in their way Friday was one of the WHL's leading goaltenders and a little puck luck.

Wenatchee returned from its Christmas break with a 2-1 loss at the Spokane Chiefs Friday, but the Wild created plenty of chances for themselves, throwing 33 shots on the Chiefs' net in the game. Three others caught iron - one on each post and another off the crossbar - and were not counted among Wenatchee's shots on goal.

The teams traded scoring chances throughout the first period - 22 in all - but neither team found the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes. The Chiefs started the scoring at the 7:21 mark of the second period, when Owen Schoettler found Cohen Harris on the back post to scrape in a one-timer. The Spokane lead lasted barely two minutes - with 10:37 left in the period and Matthew Edwards in the penalty box to serve a hooking call, Kenta Isogai placed a short-side wrist shot to Dawson Cowan's right for a tying power play goal.

Samuel Oremba ended the scoring for the night with a redirect on Coco Armstrong's toss to the net at 4:03 of the third period, putting Spokane ahead to stay. Wenatchee got 12 shots in the final period, including four in the last 2:39, but was not able to notch a tying goal.

The Wild did come through on the power play for the third straight game, going 1-for-5, while the Chiefs also went 1-for-5 on their power play chances. Armstrong finished with the only multi-point showing of the night for either side, picking up two assists.

Cowan stopped 32 Wenatchee shots to earn his 18 th win of the season, while Daniel Hauser was saddled with the loss despite making 22 saves. Spokane pushed its record to 23-11-0-0 at the mathematical halfway point of the season, while Wenatchee stepped off the ice at 11-17-3-1 for the year.

After four straight road games surrounding the Christmas break, Wenatchee returns to home ice Saturday against Spokane for Margaritaville Night, presented by Riverside Payments. The opening puck drop at Town Toyota Center for Saturday's game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tickets for that game and all regular-season home games are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

