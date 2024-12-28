Game Day Hub: December 28 at Tri-City

The Portland Winterhawks finish the back half of a home-and-home against the Tri-City Americans on Saturday, December 28 at 6:05 p.m. at Toyota Center.

Puck Drop: 6:05 p.m. PT

Venue: Toyota Center

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks extended their season-best winning streak to five games with a thrilling 5-3 victory over the Tri-City Americans in their last outing. After falling behind 2-0 midway through the second period, Portland surged back with goals from Carsyn Dyck, Diego Buttazzoni, and Alex Weiermair to take the lead. Weiermair added another tally early in the third, and Hudson Darby sealed the win late in the frame. The Winterhawks saw several standout performances, including point streak extensions for Buttazzoni (eight games), Tyson Jugnauth (eight games), and Tyson Yaremko (five games). Rookie Luke Wilfley also notched his first WHL point in his debut.

Special Teams Continue Sparking Success

The Winterhawks' special teams have been a driving force behind their recent success. Portland ranks third in the WHL on the power play, converting at a stellar 28.2% clip, good for third in the league. The Hawks' penalty kill has also been incredibly effective, operating at 80.6%. This balanced performance gives the Hawks an advantage in key moments, providing offensive firepower and defensive stability. With special teams often deciding close games, Portland will look to continue their efficiency tonight.

Jugnauth's Offensive Jolt

Tyson Jugnauth is riding a huge point streak, totaling 17 assists in his last eight games played, including a staggering six-assist performance against the Vancouver Giants on Dec. 7. Jugnauth leads all WHL defensemen with 43 points, ranks second in the league in assists, while also leading the league in power-play helpers with 20. With his vision, playmaking ability, and offensive consistency, Jugnauth continues to be a key contributor for the Winterhawks and one of the top offensive defensemen in the league.

Captain Chyzowski Continues to Capitalize

Kyle Chyzowski is having an incredible season, solidifying himself as a leader both on and off the ice for the Winterhawks. With 48 points (25G, 25A) in 33 games, he leads the team in scoring and ranks third in the WHL. His 25 goals are second in the league, and his 138 shots on goal have him at third. Chyzowski has been especially hot recently, netting four two-goal performances in his last eight games and seven points (3G, 4A) in his last three. Last night against Tri-City, the captain equaled his 2023-24 season point total in 32 less games. Beyond the stats, Chyzowski's leadership and consistency have been instrumental to the Hawks' success, making him a key contributor in every aspect of the game.

Assessing the Americans

The Tri-City Americans come into tonight's matchup with a solid 19-9-2-1 record, currently sitting third in the league despite a three-game losing streak, including Friday's 5-3 defeat to the Portland Winterhawks. Over their last 10 games, they have posted a 5-4-0-1 record. Leading the charge for the Americans are top performers Brandon Whynott and rookie Gavin Garland. Whynott has accumulated 37 points (17G, 21A) in 38 games, while Garland has made an impact with 35 points (18G, 17A) in 31 games.

Friday's contest also marked the WHL debut for goaltender Ryan Grout, who stopped 35 of 40 shots in the loss. The Americans have struggled on the power play, now ranking second-to-last in the league at 16.5%, but they boast a strong penalty kill, improving to fifth overall at 81.5%.

2024-25 Season Series

The Portland Winterhawks and Tri-City Americans face off for the third time this season, with Portland looking to extend its winning streak in the series after a thrilling 5-3 victory on Friday. In their first meeting on October 20, the Americans edged out a 4-3 overtime win at home despite the Winterhawks erasing a 3-0 deficit with goals from Ryan Miller (2) and Kyle Chyzowski. Friday's contest saw the Winterhawks storm back again, with Alex Weiermair's two-goal performance and key contributions from Carsyn Dyck, Diego Buttazzoni, and Hudson Darby securing the win. Tonight's matchup marks the third of six meetings between these teams, with Portland aiming to take control of the season series.

