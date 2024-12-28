Oil Kings Acquire Tsakumis from Blazers for Gugyelka, Pick

December 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have acquired 2005-born defenceman Niko Tsakumis from the Kamloops Blazers, in exchange for 2007-born defenceman Jager Gugyelka and a 2026 4th Round Pick.

Tsakumis, out of Richmond, B.C., has played in 29 games with the Blazers this season, notching six assists.

"The Edmonton Oil Kings are excited to add Niko to our Club," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "Niko will add veteran experience to our back end having played over 130 games with playoff experience. We look forward to integrating him into our group and would like to welcome his entire family to the organization."

Previously, Tsakumis has also spent time with the Everett Silvertips, playing 78 games, scoring four goals and adding 15 assists for 19 points. The 6', 189lbs defender was originally drafted in the sixth round, 117th overall by the Seattle Thunderbirds and played 23 games with Seattle, earning five points.

On top of his 130 games of regular season experience, Tsakumis has nine games of playoff experience with the Silvertips last season, he had three points during that playoff run.

Gugyelka, out of Coaldale, Alta., was originally a 10th round selection by the Oil Kings, 219th overall and has played 28 games across three seasons in Edmonton, earning three assists.

"We would like to thank Jager for all his contributions both on and off the ice," Hill Added. "We wish him all the best in his future hockey endeavors."

Meanwhile, the 4th round selection also going to Kamloops, originally belonged to the Seattle Thunderbirds.

-

