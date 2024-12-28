Stroeder Scores Twice as Oil Kings Defeat Rebels

December 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Red Deer, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have returned from their holiday break and are back in the win column after a 5-1 win over the Red Deer Rebels on Friday evening in Red Deer.

It didn't take long to shake off the turkey legs either for the Oil Kings as Blake Fiddler returned to the lineup with a bang, scoring 52 seconds into the game to give Edmonton the 1-0 lead. Fiddler missed the last two games prior to the break as he was attending Team U.S.A World Junior Selection Camp. The only other goal of the frame came as the Rebels capitalized on a powerplay with just under two mintues to play in the period, off the stick off Jaxon Fuder.

That was the last time things were that close in this game as the Oil Kings would get three goals in the third period to jump out to a 4-1 lead. It started with a misplayed puck by Rebels goalie Chase Wutzke behind the Rebels net, and with a loose puck coming out, Kayden Stroeder made no mistake into a nearly empty cage for his first career WHL goal. Landon Hanson made it 3-1 at the 12:53 mark of the second, while Stroeder finished off a nice pass from Joe Iginla to make it 4-1 just minutes later.

Jack Toogood added one more in the third to make it 5-1, and help the Oil Kings to their fourth win of the season over the Rebels.

Alex Worthington continued his fantastic play in between the pipes for Edmonton stopping 24 of 25 shots he faced. The Oil Kings powerplay was 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2.

The Oil Kings are back in action on Sunday, hosting the Rebels.

