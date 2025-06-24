Hurricanes Announce 2025-2026 Regular Season Schedule

June 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, have announced their 2025-2026 regular season schedule.

The Hurricanes will open their 68-game regular season schedule on Friday, September 19th when they welcome the Calgary Hitmen in their Dairy Queen Home Opener at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The schedule consists of 34 home games and 34 road games during the season for the 'Canes.Of their 34 home dates, the Hurricanes will play a total of 17 games on Friday 's along with four Saturday contests with a start time of 6:00pm. Lethbridge will also play two Tuesday home games and 11 Wednesday games during the regular season campaign.

The 'Canes will play a total of 56 contests against Eastern Conference opponents, including 32 games against Central Division opposition and 24 against East Division opponents. Lethbridge will also play 12 games against Western Conference teams, including six against the US Division and six against the BC Division. The Hurricanes will face Central Division opponents - Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Medicine Hat Tigers and Red Deer Rebels - each eight times, including four at home and four on the road, while the East Division opponents - Brandon Wheat Kings, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades and Swift Current Broncos - each four times, including two on the road and two at home.

Marquee home dates during the 2025-2026 season:

Friday, September 19th - vs. Calgary Hitmen (Dairy Queen Home Opener)

Friday, October 3rd - vs. Medicine Hat Tigers (Defending WHL Champions)

Wednesday, October 15th - vs. Spokane Chiefs (Defending Western Conference Champions)

Friday, November 7th - vs. Brandon Wheat Kings (First Round Playoff Rematch)

Friday, March 20th - vs. Edmonton Oil Kings (Home Regular Season Finale)

A full promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Hurricanes will open their 2025 Training Camp on Thursday, August 28th with Rookie Camp before Main Camp opens on Saturday, August 30th at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. A full Training Camp schedule will be announced at a later date. The 'Canes will also open their five-game pre-season schedule on Tuesday, September 2nd at 7:00pm when they welcome the Calgary Hitmen to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season are now on sale with Loyalty Pricing available until July 2nd. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.