Silvertips Set Full 2025-26 Schedule
June 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have officially set their full 2025-26 regular season schedule. All 34 home games will be played at Angel of the Winds Arena in downtown Everett.
The Silvertips, fresh off their second Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy and 10th U.S. Division title, will begin their 23rd season on Saturday, Sep. 20 at home against the Wenatchee Wild. Everett hosts the Seattle Thunderbirds three times over the course of the 2025-26 season: Sunday, Dec. 28 at 4 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m.; and Saturday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. Everett's first home game against the expansion Penticton Vees will be on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. The Silvertips swing through the Central Division beginning Feb. 10 in Red Deer, stopping off in Edmonton, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and Calgary over the course of six days. CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE FULL SCHEDULE
A full schedule of promotions, events and giveaways will be set in the coming weeks. Tickets will go on sale later in the summer.
Season Ticket deposits begin at just $50, with opportunities to join Membership and guarantee every door giveaway, playoff tickets and more. Click here to join the Silvertips' Season Ticket Holder club!
Western Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2025
- Tigers Sign Casey to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Giants Alumni Nielsen, Sasaki Help Abbotsford Canucks Win Calder Cup - Vancouver Giants
- Dean DeSilva Departs Silvertips for Coaching Opportunity - Everett Silvertips
- 2025-2026 Kamloops Blazers Schedule Released - Kamloops Blazers
- 2025 Kamloops Blazers Preseason Schedule Unveiled - Kamloops Blazers
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Brayden Gregg to Scholarship & Development Agreement - Wenatchee Wild
- Winterhawks Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Portland Winterhawks
- Silvertips Set Full 2025-26 Schedule - Everett Silvertips
- Giants Release Full 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Vancouver Giants
- Oil Kings Announce 2025/2026 Regular Season Schedule - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs Announce Full 2025-2026 Regular Season Schedule - Spokane Chiefs
- Thunderbirds Announce Regular Season Schedule for the 2025-26 Season - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Americans announce full 2025-26 regular season schedule - Tri-City Americans
- Blades Unveil Schedule for 2025-26 Regular Season - Saskatoon Blades
- Rebels Introduce "6 p.m. Saturdays" for 2025-26 Regular Season - Red Deer Rebels
- Wenatchee Wild Unveil Full 68-Game Regular Season Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Wenatchee Wild
- Royals Announce 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule - Victoria Royals
- Rockets Unveil 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule as Memorial Cup Countdown Begins - Kelowna Rockets
- Pats Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Regina Pats
- Hurricanes Announce 2025-2026 Regular Season Schedule - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Western Hockey League Announces 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - WHL
- Alan Millar Named General Manager of Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence - Regina Pats
- Pats Announce Hockey Ops Changes: Derkatch Named 21st GM in Team History Following Millar's Departure - Regina Pats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.