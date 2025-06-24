Silvertips Set Full 2025-26 Schedule

June 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have officially set their full 2025-26 regular season schedule. All 34 home games will be played at Angel of the Winds Arena in downtown Everett.

The Silvertips, fresh off their second Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy and 10th U.S. Division title, will begin their 23rd season on Saturday, Sep. 20 at home against the Wenatchee Wild. Everett hosts the Seattle Thunderbirds three times over the course of the 2025-26 season: Sunday, Dec. 28 at 4 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m.; and Saturday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. Everett's first home game against the expansion Penticton Vees will be on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. The Silvertips swing through the Central Division beginning Feb. 10 in Red Deer, stopping off in Edmonton, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and Calgary over the course of six days. CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE FULL SCHEDULE

A full schedule of promotions, events and giveaways will be set in the coming weeks. Tickets will go on sale later in the summer.

