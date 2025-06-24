Rockets Unveil 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule as Memorial Cup Countdown Begins

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets are proud to release their full 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule, a campaign that officially begins the countdown to the 2026 Memorial Cup, which Kelowna will host next spring at Prospera Place.

The Rockets will open the season at home on Friday, September 19, when they welcome the Spokane Chiefs to Prospera Place for the first game of the 68-game regular season. From key rivalries to high-stakes road trips, this season marks a critical stage in the club's preparation for Canadian junior hockey's biggest event.

A New Chapter Begins: Kelowna vs. Penticton

The Penticton Vees, newly added to the WHL for the 2025-26 season, will quickly become one of Kelowna's fiercest geographic rivals. The two clubs will face off eight times, including four meetings at Prospera Place. The first clash takes place Friday, September 26th, in Penticton, followed by the return leg on Saturday, September 27th, in Kelowna. With Okanagan bragging rights on the line, this rivalry is expected to develop rapidly.

Historic Rivalry Continued

The Rockets will continue their long-standing rivalry with the Kamloops Blazers, meeting six times this season, including home dates on January 2nd, February 21st, and March 13th at Prospera Place. The annual battle always delivers emotion, intensity, and packed crowds, and this year's matchups will be no exception.

Alberta Visits: Including the Defending WHL Champions

The Central Division will visit Kelowna this season, including the reigning 2025 WHL Champion Medicine Hat Tigers on October 25th. The Tigers, along with Lethbridge (Nov. 14), Calgary (Jan. 16), Edmonton (Nov. 19), and Red Deer (Jan. 27), will provide key interconference tests for the Rockets.

The Saskatchewan Swing

In December, the Rockets will head east for their annual Eastern Conference road swing, facing the five Saskatchewan clubs and one Manitoba club from the East Division between December 10 and 19. Stops include Swift Current, Brandon, Regina, Moose Jaw, Saskatoon, and Prince Albert, offering the team an important mid-season challenge before the holiday break.

Season Highlights at a Glance

Sept. 19: Home opener vs. Spokane Chiefs

Sept. 26-27: First-ever series vs. Penticton Vees

Oct. 25: Home matchup vs. WHL Champion Medicine Hat Tigers

Dec. 10-19: Saskatchewan/Midwest road trip

Mar. 21: Regular season home finale vs. Penticton

Get Your Season Tickets

Season tickets are available now, offering fans:

Access to all 34 home games

Priority access to purchase Memorial Cup tickets

Exclusive member benefits throughout the season

Secure your seats at chl.ca/whl-rockets/seasontickets/

View the Full Schedule at chl.ca/whl-rockets/schedule/204/285/







