First-Round Pick Nolan Wolitski Signs with Rebels

June 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are proud to announce that defenceman Nolan Wolitski, the club's first-round pick at the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the club.

The Rebels selected the St. Albert, AB native with the seventh overall pick in last month's draft.

Wolitski played for Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep (CSSHL) in 2024-25 and had 48 points (eight goals, 40 assists) and 74 penalty minutes in 29 league games. He added seven points in five playoff games. Wolitski also played four games this season for NAX's U18 Prep team.

"He's a big strong kid, who isn't done growing yet. He's got good hockey sense and got meanness to his game," said Jamie Novakoski, Rebels Director of Player Personnel. "He plays to win and sticks up for his teammates and is a guy who will play heavy minutes down the road for you in all situations. Maybe not on the first power play but probably the second power play."

Wolitski is originally from Raleigh, North Carolina and is a dual Canadian/U.S. citizen.

Nolan Wolitski

Defence

Shoots: Left

Height: 6'3

Weight: 181 lbs.

Birthdate: March 27, 2010

Hometown: St. Albert, AB

2024-25 Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep







