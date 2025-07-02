Eight Oil Kings at NHL Development Camps

Eight Edmonton Oil Kings from the 2024/2025 season are taking part in various NHL Development Camps this week.

Defenceman Blake Fiddler continues his busy season as he takes part in Seattle Kraken Development Camp after being drafted in the second round, 36th overall by the Kraken on Saturday at the 2025 NHL Draft. Fiddler has spent his entire WHL career with the Oil Kings, playing 127 regular season games, tallying 48 points. The soon-to-be 18-year-old also represented the CHL at the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge this year and wore the Team USA jersey at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and the World Under-18 Championships.

Forward Gracyn Sawchyn is back at Florida Panthers Development Camp for the third season after he was a second-round pick, 63rd overall, in the 2023 NHL Draft. Sawchyn signed his entry-level contract with the Panthers in November of 2024 and has tallied 199 points in 166 regular season games in the WHL. He was also named to the WHL's Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team this season.

Joining Gracyn at Florida Panthers camp this year is his brother Lukas Sawchyn who is off to his first NHL Development Camp as a Camp Invite. The 18-year-old out of Grande Prairie was named one of the Eastern Conference Finalists for the WHL's Rookie of the Year Awad after a season that saw him tally 55 points in 66 games, along with three in five playoff games. Sawchyn also helped Canada win gold at the World Under-18 Championships.

Meanwhile, import forward Adam Jecho is in St. Louis once again with the Blues. He was a third-round pick by the Blues in the 2024 NHL Draft, 95th overall. Jecho has 110 WHL games under his belt, tallying 99 points with the Oil Kings. Jecho also represented Czechia at the World Juniors this year, helping them win bronze. He had seven points at the tournament.

Jecho's fellow countryman Miroslav Holinka is back with the Toronto Maple Leafs at their Development Camp as well after he was a fifth-round pick, 151st overall in the 2024 NHL Draft. In his first season in Edmonton, Holinka had 45 points in 47 games. He also represented Jecho at the World Juniors, tallying four points in seven games.

Another forward from Czechia, Max Curran is at Colorado Avalanche Development Camp. The newly acquired 18-year-old was drafted in the fifth-round, 161st overall by the Avalanche in 2024. With the Tri-City Americans over the last two seasons, Curran has 106 points in 105 regular season games.

Defenceman Parker Alcos is with the Vancouver Canucks at Development Camp once again as he was a sixth-round pick, 189th overall by the Canucks in the 2024 NHL Draft. In 136 career WHL games with Edmonton, the Port Moody, B.C. product has 30 points.

In goal, Alex Worthington is at Winnipeg Jets Development Camp this season. The Waldheim, Sask. product signed an Amateur Tryout with the Jets AHL Club, the Manitoba Moose at the conclusion of the WHL season and now continues to spend time with the organization. In 42 games this season, Worthington had a 22-18-0-2 record, to go along with a 2.99 goals-against-average, and a .902 save percentage. He grabbed his first career WHL shutout at the Teddy Bear Toss game in November.







